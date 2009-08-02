Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

And Fitz Shall Lead Them

Aug 02, 2009 at 07:13 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

 

080209-and-fitz-shall-lead-them.jpg

 Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, already a star on the field, has emerged as a leader as well for the Cardinals.
 

FLAGSTAFF – The question is often asked of Larry Fitzgerald.

Just how can you get better?

The answer is always the same, that he still has much to improve, that he has to continue to work harder, that he hasn't yet scratched the surface of his talent.

The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wide receiver electrified the NFL world last year when he delivered a postseason for the ages as Arizona came so close to winning the Super Bowl. Yet there he was this offseason, straining to become better anyway, bringing in Jerry Rice and Cris Carter as tutors for workouts he conducted in Minnesota for himself and other NFL players.

Fitzgerald's greatest improvement may have come away from the field, in an area immeasurable by catches or yards or touchdowns.

Fitzgerald has blossomed into a leader.

080609-trainingcamplogo.jpg

The examples have been many. There is his quest to jump-start defensive end Darnell Dockett, issuing Dockett a challenge through Twitter for Dockett to become the superstar the Cardinals need. Rookie running back Beanie Wells talked about Fitzgerald inviting him into his house this summer, with Fitzgerald keeping Wells updated on the playbook while Wells was forced through a long-standing rule to sit out the organized team activities. Fitzgerald took in fellow Minneapolis native Dominique Byrd as the tight end attempted to get back into the NFL with the Cardinals.  He ran his Minnesota camp, where among the many young NFL stars to work out were Byrd, Wells and safety Antrel Rolle.

 "Larry has been to Pro Bowls, had 100-catch seasons, and maybe on other teams the superstars wouldn't reach out to the guys trying to find a spot or trying to find a contract," Byrd said. "But when you see a guy like that reach out to have everyone get better, it helps you when you get that opportunity."

Fitzgerald wasn't always that way. He came into the league at 20 years old and admits he didn't know all he needed to about becoming a star in the NFL. His work habits slowly improved, not coincidentally spiking when the confrontational Todd Haley arrived to challenge Fitzgerald.

His athletic ability never was doubted. He was going to reach the level where he was smashing postseason records for catches (30), yards (546) and touchdowns (7).

It was during that playoff run where Fitzgerald also realized the power of his position, and the influence he could wield.

The motivation became easier to deliver in the locker room. And it carried over to the offseason.

"Sometimes you have to let your teammates know how important they are," Fitzgerald said. "Guys told me that last year and it means a lot to hear that from your peers. (Last week) in the locker room, Darnell said, 'Fitz, I appreciate that.' Anything you can do to motivate a guy and help him achieve goals, that's what being a team is about."

There is a selfish aspect. Fitzgerald knows if he can spur his teammates to greater heights, it can only help in his quest to get back to a Super Bowl and win it. Fitzgerald acknowledged "the biggest thing that scares me is failure" and he has reached the point where team failure hurts as much as on the personal side.

"We talk about being the best in the league," Dockett said. "Sometimes you come off a big year and you slump the next year. We just talked about pushing each other and creating expectations and playing the way we are capable of playing and dominating football."

Increasing his level of dominance may be difficult for Fitzgerald, who already has three 1,400-yard years and three Pro Bowls in his five seasons. Those numbers wouldn't have necessarily jumped him to the top of the NFL receiver list, but his postseason – video-game stats on the sport's biggest stage – certainly did.

As long as he would have continued to try and refine his game, it's doubtful anyone would have questioned had he simply done it on his own.

He didn't.

"I don't think many guys around the league would do the things Larry Fitzgerald does," Wells said. "He has one focus and you can clearly see it -- To get to another Super Bowl and win a Super Bowl. Guys like that don't come around very often. The way he works and the way he teaches those below him is incredible."

Even if Fitzgerald has another spectacular season, the questions will remain. People will still ask how he can possibly improve. He'll say there is always room for improvement. Now, he'll just try and bring a few guys with him on that journey to better his game.   

"You have to sacrifice," Fitzgerald said. "I realized that as the years continued and I got a little older that I had to step it up. I want to continue to raise that bar."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary
news

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
news

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
Advertising