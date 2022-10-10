Antonio Hamilton 'Thankful' To Make It Back From Serious Burns To Feet

HAMILTON was in the midst of the best training camp of his career. He had supplanted Marco Wilson as the team's No. 2 cornerback, a starter along with Byron Murphy. The end of the preseason was approaching.

Hamilton was in the kitchen in late August, readying a brand-new pot to cook some shrimp, an exercise he had done "hundreds of times." Suddenly, a grease fire broke out, a freak accident out of nowhere. The smoke detector went off. Hamilton's two young daughters Aubrey and Olivia were crying. He scrambled to find a fire extinguisher, to no avail.

He instinctively tried to lift the pot away, frightened the fire could spread and his children or wife, Tiara, would be in danger. But as he did it, grease leapt to his face, and he dropped the pot. His shorts caught on fire – which distracted him from the fact his feet also were burned.

His kids had never seen him cry, but he worries they are traumatized from hearing his screams as it happened.

The one thing Hamilton insists he remembers among the chaos – a gust of wind, which helped tamper some flames. That was a sign from God, Hamilton said.

"In my mind, I had to go through this," he added.

Easier to say now, much more difficult to live through.

Hamilton's savior was Tiara, 7½ months pregnant with their first son. The burns were gruesome. He needed help to clean and bandage them every day, a process with a daily shower that took an hour. He couldn't walk and couldn't go to the bathroom without her help.

The meds didn't dull the intense pain when the are was touched, so Tiara endured Hamilton's wrath when he was hurting. Yet she was the one who insisted he clean the feet when he tried to avoid it because of the pain.

"She went through hell, because I did go through that dark space," Hamilton said. "It wasn't fun."

The burns were mostly deep second-degree, although he had a couple of spots of a more serious third-degree variety. He was worried he would never play again. As bad as the pain was, he never cried from the pain.

"It wasn't the pain part that got to me mentally, it was just me, being in that place that I was at and not knowing," Hamilton said.

The first week he was able to handle. But the second week was "total hell." He couldn't eat. His leg muscles deteriorated so much he was unrecognizable.