Cardinals Make Final Cutdown To Get To Initial 53-Man Roster

The Cardinals are at 53 on their roster, although it won't be the same 53 that will be available for the season opener against the Chiefs.

Such is the world of the current NFL cutdown day, when waivers and trades are in play and players who want to come back from the injured reserve list must first take up a roster spot until at least Wednesday.

First came Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, in which the Cardinals needed to make 24 transactions to pare their roster down to the limit.

One was moving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the suspended list as he misses the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve to end his season.

The team also traded a draft pick for veteran cornerback Treyvon Mullen, which forced an extra roster move to fit him on the roster.

Among the notable cuts: quarterback Trace McSorley, after coach Kliff Kingsbury had said in preseason he was leaning toward keeping three QBs, and veteran linebacker Devon Kennard. They did keep all five running backs on the roster, as well as both bubble receivers Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

McSorley is a candidate for the practice squad. The Cardinals will have a third quarterback somewhere. And with the 16-man practice squad, everyone is eligible – up to six players can have unlimited NFL experience. Tight end Bernhard Seikovits can also be brought back on an international exemption.

It was a small surprise to see long snapper Aaron Brewer and tight end Stephen Anderson on the cut list, but Brewer will undoubtedly be back after someone currently on the roster is placed on IR in the next day or two, allowing that player to return this season. Anderson too may fall into that category.

The full list of roster cuts: