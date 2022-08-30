Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Make Final Cutdown To Get To Initial 53-Man Roster

Team keeps five running backs; releases McSorley, Kennard; moves still to come

Aug 30, 2022 at 03:48 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Quarterback Trace McSorley was among the players Cardinals cut as they pared down to their 53-man roster.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Quarterback Trace McSorley was among the players Cardinals cut as they pared down to their 53-man roster.

The Cardinals are at 53 on their roster, although it won't be the same 53 that will be available for the season opener against the Chiefs.

Such is the world of the current NFL cutdown day, when waivers and trades are in play and players who want to come back from the injured reserve list must first take up a roster spot until at least Wednesday.

First came Tuesday's 1 p.m. deadline, in which the Cardinals needed to make 24 transactions to pare their roster down to the limit.

One was moving wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the suspended list as he misses the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve to end his season.

The team also traded a draft pick for veteran cornerback Treyvon Mullen, which forced an extra roster move to fit him on the roster.

Among the notable cuts: quarterback Trace McSorley, after coach Kliff Kingsbury had said in preseason he was leaning toward keeping three QBs, and veteran linebacker Devon Kennard. They did keep all five running backs on the roster, as well as both bubble receivers Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.

McSorley is a candidate for the practice squad. The Cardinals will have a third quarterback somewhere. And with the 16-man practice squad, everyone is eligible – up to six players can have unlimited NFL experience. Tight end Bernhard Seikovits can also be brought back on an international exemption.

It was a small surprise to see long snapper Aaron Brewer and tight end Stephen Anderson on the cut list, but Brewer will undoubtedly be back after someone currently on the roster is placed on IR in the next day or two, allowing that player to return this season. Anderson too may fall into that category.

The full list of roster cuts:

  • TE Stephen Anderson
  • WR Andre Baccellia
  • WR Victor Bolden Jr.
  • LS Aaron Brewer
  • OL Rashaad Coward
  • S Tae Daley (waived/injured)
  • QB Jarrett Guarantano
  • OL Danny Isidora
  • DL Manny Jones
  • LB Devon Kennard
  • WR Jontre Kirklin
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • OL Greg Long (waived/injured)
  • OL Josh Miles (waived/injured)
  • OL Justin Murray (injury settlement)
  • QB Trace McSorley
  • WR JaVonta Payton
  • TE Chris Pierce Jr. (waived/injured)
  • DL Christian Ringo (injury settlement)
  • TE Bernhard Seikovits
  • CB Jace Whittaker
  • S James Wiggins
  • DL Antwaun Woods
  • LB Chandler Wooten

Related Content

news

Cardinals Trade For Cornerback Trayvon Mullen

Team sends Raiders a conditional seventh-round pick

news

Depth Of Field: Week 3 Preseason

Exploring the game against the Titans through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Release CB Josh Jackson Among Three Roster Moves

Team also cuts Joe Walker, Koda Martin; Kennard reportedly let go

news

You've Got Mail: Final Cuts And Waiting For The Regular Season

Topics include third QB, Kyler's practice time, and cornerback depth

news

Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella Make Another Impression In Cardinals' Preseason Finale

Team leaves week in Tennessee with 26-23 loss to Titans

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Titans, Preseason Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 2022

news

USFL Revived Victor Bolden Jr.'s Career, Now He Hopes To Stick With Cardinals

Wide receiver just wants to remain in NFL

news

After All That, Cody Ford Ready To Try Working For Cardinals

Offensive lineman already getting first-team reps because of injuries

news

Joint Practice With Titans Brings Out The Best In Cardinals

Hopkins' one-handed grab, Murphy pick highlight needed work

news

Cardinals Pick Up Danny Amendola As Coaching Intern In Tennessee

Notes: Hamilton dealing with unspecified injury; Dortch with more praise

news

Cardinals Embrace Joint Practice In Tennessee Against Titans

Kingsbury would like to make it regular preseason activity

Advertising