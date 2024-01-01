Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season

There will be no mystery to the Cardinals' opponents in 2024 heading into the final week.

With still a game to play in the 2023 season, the three teams that had been unknowns are now known -- the Chargers, Panthers, and Commanders -- and the Cardinals know who they must face in Jonathan Gannon's second season.

The schedule, in which the NFL announces when all these games will take place, is announced in May.

The Cardinals have the NFC North and AFC East as their main competition next season, as well as their usual NFC West work. Aaron Rodgers is expected to play in State Farm Stadium as he makes his return to the Jets, with both Justin Herbert and Justin Fields potentially quarterbacking their teams in Arizona, as well as a visit from the NFC North champion Lions.