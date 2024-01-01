Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2024 Season

Home schedule includes Bears, Lions, Patriots, Jets

Jan 01, 2024 at 01:25 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Dennis Gardeck and the Cardinals will host the Commanders at State Farm Stadium next season.
Caitlyn Epes/Arizona Cardinals
Dennis Gardeck and the Cardinals will host the Commanders at State Farm Stadium next season.

There will be no mystery to the Cardinals' opponents in 2024 heading into the final week.

With still a game to play in the 2023 season, the three teams that had been unknowns are now known -- the Chargers, Panthers, and Commanders -- and the Cardinals know who they must face in Jonathan Gannon's second season.

The schedule, in which the NFL announces when all these games will take place, is announced in May.

The Cardinals have the NFC North and AFC East as their main competition next season, as well as their usual NFC West work. Aaron Rodgers is expected to play in State Farm Stadium as he makes his return to the Jets, with both Justin Herbert and Justin Fields potentially quarterbacking their teams in Arizona, as well as a visit from the NFC North champion Lions.

There are potential cold weather games in Buffalo and Green Bay on the road.

HOME

  • Chicago Bears
  • Detroit Lions
  • New England Patriots
  • New York Jets
  • Washington Commanders
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks

ROAD

  • Green Bay Packers
  • Minnesota Vikings
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Seattle Seahawks

Related Content

news

Cardinals-Seahawks Season Finale Set For Sunday

Game had a chance to be moved to Saturday
news

Philadelphia Freedom After Huge Cardinals Comeback

Conner rushing touchdown caps a 35-31 win over Eagles
news

Like Cardinals, Michael Wilson Had Big Comeback Against Eagles

Wide receiver grabs TD and two-pointer after two weeks of no catches
news

Cardinals Must Make Sure They Aren't Hurt(s) By Play Extension

After issues is Chicago, defense faces another mobile QB
news

Hollywood Brown Headed To IR; Kyler Murray Back To Practice

Quarterback had missed first two workouts of week with 'holiday bug'
news

With Future In Mind, Time To Learn For Cardinals Rookies 

Team has started 11 first-year players this season, an NFL-high
news

Jonathan Ledbetter's Season Comes To An End

Defensive lineman will miss last two games with knee injury
news

Tracking The Cardinals' First-Round Draft Picks In 2024

With two weeks left in season, team has No. 2 and No. 16 selections
news

No Christmas Comeback For Cardinals In Road Loss To Bears

Team can't rally after falling into 21-0 hole during 27-16 defeat
news

When It Comes To Improvement, Cardinals Help Each Other

Team tries to invoke 'iron sharpens iron' mentality
news

Green Dot Third Time Over: Krys Barnes Now Gets Defensive Role

Veteran will call signals with both White, Woods on IR
Advertising