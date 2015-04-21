Arizona Cardinals Release 2015 Schedule

The Cardinals get three primetime games in 2015, including "Sunday Night Football" Nov. 15 in Seattle.
Tyrann Mathieu was quick to answer what he'd be looking for when asked earlier Tuesday about the 2015 schedule coming out later in the day.
"Whether or not we're playing on primetime TV," the safety said.
Mathieu got his wish.
The Cards will be featured on three primetime games in 2015 in the league-wide schedule released Tuesday.
The team hosts the Baltimore Ravens Oct. 26 in an ESPN "Monday Night Football" telecast, gets a "Sunday Night Football" game in Seattle Nov. 15, and then hosts the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network on Thursday night, Dec. 10.
The Cardinals also open the season at home at University of Phoenix Stadium Sept. 13.
The schedule probably couldn't be crafted much better for the Cards given that the opponents were already known. The team's bye week comes at exactly the midway point of the schedule after eight games, right before the team's trip to Seattle. Three of the first four games are at home, and three of the last four games are at home.
There are only four days off before the Cardinals have to play on Thursday night, but at least the game is at
home.
And of all the cold-weather cities to which the Cardinals must travel, only Philadelphia comes later than Nov. 1.
The Cards' closing kick starts with the Vikings matchup, then the Cards go to Philadelphia (Dec. 20). The last two games at home are against Green Bay (Dec. 27) and the Seahawks (Jan. 3).
Following the game against the Saints, the Cardinals go to Chicago (Sept. 20) before hosting the 49ers and Rams in back-to-back weeks. Then come road trips to Detroit and Pittsburgh before the Monday game against the Ravens.
The Cardinals will play against the Browns in Cleveland Nov. 1, the week before the bye.
Following the NBC game in Seattle, the Cardinals host the Bengals (Nov. 22) before road games in San Francisco (Nov. 29) and St. Louis (Dec. 6).
PRESEASON SCHEDULE SET
The Cardinals also set their preseason dates. They will host the Chiefs Aug. 15 and the Chargers Aug. 22 – both Saturday night games. The "Sunday Night Football" game in Oakland had already been set for Aug. 30, and the Cardinals will close the preseason Thursday night, Sept. 3, in Denver.
