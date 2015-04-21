Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Arizona Cardinals Release 2015 Schedule

Three primetime games highlight slate, plus home opener against Saints

Apr 21, 2015 at 10:15 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

InSeattleSkedMAIN.jpg


The Cardinals get three primetime games in 2015, including "Sunday Night Football" Nov. 15 in Seattle.


Tyrann Mathieu was quick to answer what he'd be looking for when asked earlier Tuesday about the 2015 schedule coming out later in the day.

"Whether or not we're playing on primetime TV," the safety said.

Mathieu got his wish.

The Cards will be featured on three primetime games in 2015 in the league-wide schedule released Tuesday.

The team hosts the Baltimore Ravens Oct. 26 in an ESPN "Monday Night Football" telecast, gets a "Sunday Night Football" game in Seattle Nov. 15, and then hosts the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network on Thursday night, Dec. 10.

The Cardinals also open the season at home at University of Phoenix Stadium Sept. 13.

The schedule probably couldn't be crafted much better for the Cards given that the opponents were already known. The team's bye week comes at exactly the midway point of the schedule after eight games, right before the team's trip to Seattle. Three of the first four games are at home, and three of the last four games are at home.

[CLICK HERE TO GET ON THE SEASON TICKETS WAITLIST]

There are only four days off before the Cardinals have to play on Thursday night, but at least the game is at

home.

And of all the cold-weather cities to which the Cardinals must travel, only Philadelphia comes later than Nov. 1.

The Cards' closing kick starts with the Vikings matchup, then the Cards go to Philadelphia (Dec. 20). The last two games at home are against Green Bay (Dec. 27) and the Seahawks (Jan. 3).

Following the game against the Saints, the Cardinals go to Chicago (Sept. 20) before hosting the 49ers and Rams in back-to-back weeks. Then come road trips to Detroit and Pittsburgh before the Monday game against the Ravens.

The Cardinals will play against the Browns in Cleveland Nov. 1, the week before the bye.

Following the NBC game in Seattle, the Cardinals host the Bengals (Nov. 22) before road games in San Francisco (Nov. 29) and St. Louis (Dec. 6).

PRESEASON SCHEDULE SET

The Cardinals also set their preseason dates. They will host the Chiefs Aug. 15 and the Chargers Aug. 22 – both Saturday night games. The "Sunday Night Football" game in Oakland had already been set for Aug. 30, and the Cardinals will close the preseason Thursday night, Sept. 3, in Denver.



For verified tickets, fans are encouraged to buy and sell through the NFL Ticket Exchange. Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Week 11 Vs. San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 11 matchup with the 49ers in Mexico City

news

Myjai Sanders Evolution Showing Cardinals Development On Edge

Rookie comes off best game as team seeks long-term help with pass rush

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': Kelvin Beachum's Health Near-Scare

Colt McCoy's prep, Lecitus Smith's first start among storylines

news

Kyler Murray Or Colt McCoy As Cardinals QB1 In Mexico?

Both signal-callers trying to come back from injuries

news

Cardinals Need More Trey McBride, Maxx Williams With Ertz Done

Notes: Humphries, Murphy remain day-to-day

news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Hollywood Brown To Return From IR

Wide receiver has missed minimum four games with foot injury

news

Folktales: One Time In Mexico

Griffith provided iconic moment as Cardinals ushered in era of NFL international play

news

How To Watch: 49ers vs. Cardinals, Week 11

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the San Francisco 49ers at the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, November 21, 2022.

news

Cardinals Promote Rashaad Coward To Active Roster

Defensive lineman Michael Dogbe returns on practice squad

news

You've Got Mail: Mexico (And 49ers) Week

Topics include McCoy as starter, Eno release and McBride's role

news

Depth Of Field: Week 10 At Los Angeles

Exploring the game against the Rams through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Enjoying Their Dose Of Vitamin W For The Week

Win over Rams keeps team's hopes alive in playoff chase

Advertising