Arizona Cardinals Release 2015 Schedule

And of all the cold-weather cities to which the Cardinals must travel, only Philadelphia comes later than Nov. 1.

The Cards' closing kick starts with the Vikings matchup, then the Cards go to Philadelphia (Dec. 20). The last two games at home are against Green Bay (Dec. 27) and the Seahawks (Jan. 3).

Following the game against the Saints, the Cardinals go to Chicago (Sept. 20) before hosting the 49ers and Rams in back-to-back weeks. Then come road trips to Detroit and Pittsburgh before the Monday game against the Ravens.

The Cardinals will play against the Browns in Cleveland Nov. 1, the week before the bye.

Following the NBC game in Seattle, the Cardinals host the Bengals (Nov. 22) before road games in San Francisco (Nov. 29) and St. Louis (Dec. 6).

PRESEASON SCHEDULE SET

The Cardinals also set their preseason dates. They will host the Chiefs Aug. 15 and the Chargers Aug. 22 – both Saturday night games. The "Sunday Night Football" game in Oakland had already been set for Aug. 30, and the Cardinals will close the preseason Thursday night, Sept. 3, in Denver.