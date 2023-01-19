Cardinals Awards For 2022

"Kelvin is a difference maker on and off the field. Amazing man on the field and in the community." - Sam Hough, producer/editor of marking & game entertainment

"He fought through injuries to start every single game this season on a beat up O-line. He was the one constant on offense. More than all of that, his leadership and mentorship go far beyond the boxscore and can only be measured by how his dependability and honesty affected his teammates in a positive way." - Jody Jackson, Bally Sports Arizona

"Beachum was not only the last man standing on a banged-up offensive line, he was also the last man standing on the entire offense. To start each game as an offensive lineman in a 17-game season is notable. So is the steady leadership that Beachum provided his teammates." - Jim Omohundro, broadcasting senior manager

"Maxx Williams is another guy that would work here, but to me, Beach was that man. As a tackle, he'll have no stats. But he managed to be out there every week, even when he was sore and often injured, to make sure he could play for his teammates. His presence in the locker room and as a team spokesman truly took him well beyond the box score but no less valuable of a contribution." - Darren Urban, director of editorial content

Most Valuable Cardinal: Budda Baker (20)

Others receiving votes: J.J. Watt (6), Dennis Gardeck (1)