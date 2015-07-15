Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Arizona Cardinals' State Of Football

A tribute to Cardinals fans and the history they share

Jul 15, 2015 at 02:00 AM

Spectators at University of Phoenix Stadium know what it's like to be a Cardinals fan these days. Head-rattling noise, thrilling finishes, plenty of wins – with an infectious coach who hopes to lead his talented roster to more of the same in 2015.

As the years have progressed, the Red Sea has boomed. The Great Lawn is a can't-miss pre-party before the headliner. Arizona kids who grew up under the roof of Cowboys or Bears or Packers fans are full-fledged members of the Birdgang. Phoenix is unquestionably a football town, but it goes beyond that. From Arizona to Albania and everywhere in between, Cardinals supporters form a global fanbase.

How did we get here? Do you remember those aluminum seats at Sun Devil Stadium – the scorching afternoons and the diehard End-Zonies? The original devotees are a huge part of this. So are the fans that have come since.

There's a lot of history here. From Tillman to Fitzgerald, Warner to Palmer, Wilson to Mathieu.  This video is our tribute to Cardinal Nation and the memories we've made together.

What's your favorite Cardinals memory? Leave it in the comments below, using the hashtag #StateOfFootball.

Cards' State of Football

Images which have helped define the Cardinals' tenure in Arizona

Fans celebrated clinching a playoff berth in 1998
Fans celebrated clinching a playoff berth in 1998

WR Larry Fitzgerald's late touchdown against the Steelers almost led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl title in 2009
WR Larry Fitzgerald's late touchdown against the Steelers almost led the Cardinals to a Super Bowl title in 2009

Several former players, including QB Jake Plummer, have cranked the Big Red Siren
Several former players, including QB Jake Plummer, have cranked the Big Red Siren

S Adrian Wilson had a big presence roaming the secondary
S Adrian Wilson had a big presence roaming the secondary

RB Marcel Shipp shows off the new logo in 2005
RB Marcel Shipp shows off the new logo in 2005

A shot of a then-brand-new University of Phoenix Stadium in 2006
A shot of a then-brand-new University of Phoenix Stadium in 2006

LB Karlos Dansby celebrates clinching the 2009 NFC West title
LB Karlos Dansby celebrates clinching the 2009 NFC West title

CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass in the wild card win over the Cowboys following the 1998 regular season
CB Aeneas Williams picks off a pass in the wild card win over the Cowboys following the 1998 regular season

DE Calais Campbell celebrates the NFC Championship game win over the Eagles after the 2008 regular season
DE Calais Campbell celebrates the NFC Championship game win over the Eagles after the 2008 regular season

WR John Brown catches the game-winning touchdown over the Eagles last year
WR John Brown catches the game-winning touchdown over the Eagles last year

Fans taking in a game at University of Phoenix Stadium in 2007
Fans taking in a game at University of Phoenix Stadium in 2007

Fans at Sun Devil Stadium in 1998
Fans at Sun Devil Stadium in 1998

WR Michael Floyd with the game-winning touchdown catch in Seattle in 2013
WR Michael Floyd with the game-winning touchdown catch in Seattle in 2013

Fullback Larry Centers had many standout seasons in Arizona
Fullback Larry Centers had many standout seasons in Arizona

QB Kurt Warner helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl
QB Kurt Warner helped lead the Cardinals to the Super Bowl

QB Jake Plummer made his name at Arizona State and continued impressing local fans with the Cardinals
QB Jake Plummer made his name at Arizona State and continued impressing local fans with the Cardinals

S Pat Tillman left the Cardinals to enlist in the military and tragically died in Afghanistan in 2004
S Pat Tillman left the Cardinals to enlist in the military and tragically died in Afghanistan in 2004

CB Aeneas Williams (left) and WR Frank Sanders were fixtures with the Cardinals
CB Aeneas Williams (left) and WR Frank Sanders were fixtures with the Cardinals

The Cardinals place their highest-regarded players, like Roger Wehrli, in the Ring of Honor
The Cardinals place their highest-regarded players, like Roger Wehrli, in the Ring of Honor

