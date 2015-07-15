Arizona Cardinals' State Of Football

Spectators at University of Phoenix Stadium know what it's like to be a Cardinals fan these days. Head-rattling noise, thrilling finishes, plenty of wins – with an infectious coach who hopes to lead his talented roster to more of the same in 2015.

As the years have progressed, the Red Sea has boomed. The Great Lawn is a can't-miss pre-party before the headliner. Arizona kids who grew up under the roof of Cowboys or Bears or Packers fans are full-fledged members of the Birdgang. Phoenix is unquestionably a football town, but it goes beyond that. From Arizona to Albania and everywhere in between, Cardinals supporters form a global fanbase.

How did we get here? Do you remember those aluminum seats at Sun Devil Stadium – the scorching afternoons and the diehard End-Zonies? The original devotees are a huge part of this. So are the fans that have come since.

There's a lot of history here. From Tillman to Fitzgerald, Warner to Palmer, Wilson to Mathieu. This video is our tribute to Cardinal Nation and the memories we've made together.