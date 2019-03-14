Arizona High School Stars Flood Cardinals Roster

It's been some time since any of them were in high school – especially Suggs, who graduated in 2000 – but the nostalgia was flowing as Suggs and Hundley were introduced to the media.

Chandler-Hamilton is one of the most decorated high school football rivalries in the state – which Suggs helped kickstart with his prep dominance -- and while the pair hadn't yet broached the subject, both were up to date on recent results.

"It's going to come up here soon, especially since they've won it the past couple of years," Suggs said.

Hundley debated how much bravado he was allowed to have, as Hamilton had dominated the matchup until recently.

"I've never beaten them, I'm going to say that right now," Hundley said. "I probably (couldn't) say too much about the Chandler-Hamilton rivalry – but now I can say a lot. I'm good now."

Suggs and Reed will become the ninth and tenth players to play all three levels of football in Arizona once they take the field for the Cardinals, joining Foster, running back Mario Bates, tight end Steve Bush, tackle John Fina, tight end Todd Heap, defensive back Kevin Miniefield, offensive lineman Danny Villa and wide receiver Kerry Taylor.

Never before has so much homegrown Arizona talent been together on the Cardinals, and the players realize the significance.