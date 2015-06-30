Around The NFC West - Offseason Edition



There are stories surrounding all of the quarterbacks in the NFC West, including the Rams' Nick Foles (left), the 49ers' Colin Kaepernick (center) and the Seahawks' Russell Wilson (right).







NFL players are enjoying their last few weeks of downtime, but training camp will be here soon enough. As the Cardinals head to University of Phoenix Stadium in late July, their NFC West counterparts will also be preparing for the season. Here is a look at some of the main storylines from around the division heading into camp:

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Weathering the retirements: The 49ers had a tumultuous offseason with the loss of coach Jim Harbaugh and several prominent free agents, but the most unexpected news was the rash of retirements. Linebacker Patrick Willis, linebacker Chris Borland, defensive tackle Justin Smith and tackle Anthony Davis all called it quits, leaving significant holes on the roster. The 49ers still have talent, but the core has changed significantly from the group which Harbaugh captained to three straight NFC championship game appearances.

Return to health: Defensive tackle Darnell Dockett didn't participate in offseason work as he continues to rehabilitate from the torn ACL he suffered in training camp with the Cardinals last year. He signed a two-year deal with San Francisco after getting released by the Cards this offseason and pledges to be ready for camp, where he wants to prove there's still plenty left in the tank. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman missed all of last season with a knee injury and is also making his way back. He's been one of the best at his position when healthy but must prove there are no lingering effects.