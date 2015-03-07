Around the NFC West: Salary Cap Edition

, and now has the maneuverability to add a wideout in free agency, a position which seems to be its biggest weakness. Quarterback Russell Wilson is in line for a mega contract extension – he's been the biggest bargain in football the past few years – but even then, the lack of onerous deals should keep Seattle among the NFL elite moving forward. Star cornerback Richard Sherman currently has the highest salary cap hit with $12.2 million, but no one else on the team is above $8.5 million. That should change when Wilson and running back Marshawn Lynch get extensions, but the Seahawks are still in an enviable position.

"Having so much contributing talent on the cheap allows them to overpay a position like running back, which really has become the identity of the whole offense," Jason Fitzgerald, the salary cap guru at OverTheCap.com, said in an email. "In general, Seattle was able to accomplish the real 'Moneyball' that is possible in the NFL by finding their way into premier pay positions (QB, CB, LT, DE/LB) at a discounted value. From there they could pick and choose who to surround them with and at a cost that would not prevent them from re-signing their core talent."

The Seahawks have not only done well at the top of the draft, they have also hit home runs in lower rounds. While many of the key players are in line for or have received big raises, they've proven themselves to be top-notch players, so Seattle knows its core will remain strong unless injuries or regression hits hard.

49ERS

2014 record: 8-8, missed playoffs

Approximate cap space as of March 6: $7.1 million

Key free agents: G Mike Iupati; WR Michael Crabtree; RB Frank Gore; CB Chris Culliver; CB Perrish Cox; LB Dan Skuta; WR Brandon Lloyd