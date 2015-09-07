Around The NFC West - Week 1



Wide receiver Anquan Boldin is one of the few key players still in San Francisco as Jim Tomasula's tenure as coach starts with the 49ers.







After a long offseason, the first game week has finally arrived. The Cardinals will begin their 2015 regular season at home on Sunday against the Saints. As always, the team's first goal is the NFC West crown. Here is a look at their divisional opponents as they also prepare for the opener.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

First up: The 49ers host the Vikings in Week 1 on Monday Night Football

Roster update: San Francisco had one of the more surprising NFL cuts when it released former Cardinals star Darnell Dockett before he played a game for the team. The 49ers gave the veteran defensive tackle a two-year, $7.25 million contract this offseason and suffered a cap hit of $2 million without a return. One player who did make the team was former rugby star Jarryd Hayne, who had an impressive preseason running the ball and on special teams.