Around The NFC West - Week 10

Bye-week synopsis: The Seahawks have yet to find the type of groove which vaulted them to Super Bowls the past two seasons, and it remains to be seen if that ceiling exists. Seattle is tied for second in the NFL by holding opponents to only 17.5 points per game, but the issue has been the offense. The offensive line play has been poor and Marshawn Lynch is only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Russell Wilson has done his best to keep things afloat, but the Seahawks have yet to surpass the .500 mark this season. This week's game against the Cardinals is important for their NFC West hopes, because a loss would leave the Seahawks three games behind with only seven to play.