Around The NFC West - Week 10

49ers tight end Garrett Celek celebrates one of his two touchdowns in the 49ers' win over the Falcons.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Last time out: 49ers 17, Falcons 16
Record: 3-6 overall, 0-3 in division
Snapshot: The Falcons elected to kick a 19-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal from the San Francisco 2 with three minutes left to get within a point, but never got the ball back. 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert finished the game 15-of-25 passing for 185 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Notable: It was Gabbert's first start in more than two years as he replaced the demoted Colin Kaepernick. Recently-signed Shaun Draughn had 16 carries for 58 yards at a running back spot which has been besieged by injuries, while the 49ers defense held the Falcons to the lone field goal in the second half. Kaepernick took two snaps in the second half when Gabbert momentarily left the game to be tested for a concussion.
Quotable: "Blaine did a nice job. Really good things with his feet, arm and brain," 49ers coach Jim Tomsula on Gabbert, who earned another start after his performance
Injury update:Starting running back Carlos Hyde (foot) and wide receiver Anquan Boldin (hamstring) missed the game.
Next up: The 49ers have a bye in Week 10
Images of fans rooting on the Cardinals during the Week 3 win over the 49ers
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Last time out:The Seahawks were idle in Week 9
Record: 4-4 overall, 1-1 in division
Bye-week synopsis: The Seahawks have yet to find the type of groove which vaulted them to Super Bowls the past two seasons, and it remains to be seen if that ceiling exists. Seattle is tied for second in the NFL by holding opponents to only 17.5 points per game, but the issue has been the offense. The offensive line play has been poor and Marshawn Lynch is only averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Quarterback Russell Wilson has done his best to keep things afloat, but the Seahawks have yet to surpass the .500 mark this season. This week's game against the Cardinals is important for their NFC West hopes, because a loss would leave the Seahawks three games behind with only seven to play.
Next up: The Seahawks host the Cardinals in Week 10
ST. LOUIS RAMS
Last time out:Vikings 21, Rams 18 (OT)
Record:4-4 overall, 3-0 in division
Snapshot:Vikings coach Mike Zimmer elected to take the wind instead of the ball after winning the coin toss in overtime. His defense forced a three-and-out and Blair Walsh hit a 40-yard field goal for the victory. Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the game on a hit by Rams cornerback Lamarcus Joyner.
Notable:The Rams tied the game on a Greg Zuerlein 53-yard field goal with 17 seconds left to force overtime. Vikings star Adrian Peterson had 125 rushing yards and a touchdown on 29 carries, outdueling Rams rookie Todd Gurley, who finished with 24 carries for 89 yards and a score.
Quotable:"If we were out on the street, we probably would have had a fight," – Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, after what he believed were some cheap shots by the Rams defense
Key stat:2. The number of points the Rams tried to get after a first-quarter touchdown. The conversion attempt failed, and it loomed large when the game ended up tied at the end of regulation.
Next up:The Rams host the Bears in Week 10
Images from past matchups between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the St. Louis Rams