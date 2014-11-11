Around The NFC West - Week 11



The 49ers close in on a Drew Brees overtime fumble they later recovered, helping them to a crucial 27-24 win in New Orleans last week.





SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: 49ers 27, Saints 24 (OT)

Record: 5-4 overall, 1-2 in division

Snapshot: Chris Borland recovered a Drew Brees fumble in overtime and Phil Dawson nailed a 35-yard field goal on the next play as the 49ers pulled off the crucial road win. San Francisco's playoff hopes would have taken a big blow with a loss but it remains in the hunt.

Notable: Saints tight end Jimmy Graham caught a Hail Mary for a touchdown at the end of regulation which would have won the game, but he was called for offensive pass interference. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hit wide receiver Michael Crabtree for a 51-yard gain on 4th-and-10 to set up a game-tying 45-yard field goal with 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Quotable: Coach Jim Harbaugh on winning in the Superdome, via 49ers.com: "I thought it was a tremendous performance in a tough place to play. Poise in the noise."

Injury update: Linebacker Patrick Willis has been put on season-ending injured reserve with a toe injury, a big blow to the defense. Elite pass-rusher Aldon Smith returns from his nine-game suspension this week.

Next up: The 49ers travel to play the Giants in Week 11

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 38, Giants 17

Record: 6-3 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: Seattle scored 21 points in the final 13 minutes to break open a tie game. Running back Marshawn Lynch had 21 carries for 140 yards and four scores. The Seahawks had 45 carries for 350 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, averaging 7.8 yards per carry, to overcome three turnovers.

Notable: Quarterback Russell Wilson joined Lynch with more than 100 yards rushing, while Christine Michel added four rushes for 71 yards. The Seahawks set a franchise record for rushing yards and it was the highest team total in the NFL since the Chiefs ran for 352 in 2012.

Quotable: Free safety Earl Thomas on Lynch's performance, via Seahawks.com: "You can't take stuff like that for granted. That guy is special. And we're very fortunate to have him."

Injury update: Nose tackle Brandon Mebane will miss the rest of the season with a torn hamstring.

Next up: The Seahawks travel to play the Chiefs in Week 11

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Last time out: Cardinals 31, Rams 14

Record: 3-6 overall, 2-2 in division

Snapshot: St. Louis led 14-10 midway through the fourth quarter but the Cardinals scored 21 points in under four minutes to pull away. The Rams were aiming to knock off NFC West powers Seattle, San Francisco and then Arizona within a four-week span.

Notable: Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six to push the lead to 10 points with 5:13 remaining. Cornerback Antonio Cromartie followed with a fumble return for a touchdown on the next possession. The Rams defense played well, registering three sacks and holding the Cardinals to 28 yards rushing on 22 carries but the offense couldn't take advantage.

Quotable: Coach Jeff Fisher on trying to play catch-up after giving up the lead: "When they can roll off and you have to throw to catch up – you saw what happened."

Key number: 27. Rushing yards in the final three quarters for St. Louis after amassing 43 in the first.

Next up: The Rams will host the Broncos in Week 11

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT: DETROIT LIONS

Last time out: Lions 20, Dolphins 16

Record: 7-2 overall

Snapshot: Quarterback Matthew Stafford found running back Theo Riddick for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left to lift the Lions past the Dolphins. Detroit has won three consecutive games by four points or fewer.

Notable: Wide receiver Calvin Johnson had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in his return to action after missing more than a month with an ankle injury. The Lions' stout defense gave up only 228 yards of offense and forced a pair of turnovers.

Quotable: Stafford on having control of the outcome on the final drive, via the Associated Press: "It's a good feeling for a quarterback to have the ball in his hands at the end of the game."