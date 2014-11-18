Around The NFC West - Week 12



Rams wide receiver Kenny Britt catches a 63-yard touchdown during St. Louis' 22-7 win over the Broncos.





SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: 49ers 16, Giants 10

Record: 6-4 overall, 1-2 in division

Snapshot: The 49ers intercepted Giants quarterback Eli Manning five times, including on 4th-and-goal from the 4 with 4:43 remaining, to escape with the victory. Linebacker Chris Borland became the first rookie in franchise history with two interceptions in a game and added 13 tackles.

Notable: The 49ers made it inside the red zone four times and came away with just a pair of field goals to allow the Giants to hang around. Linebacker Aldon Smith didn't have any tackles but had two quarterback hits on Manning in his return from a nine-game suspension.

Quotable: Defensive end Justin Smith on Borland, who has filled in seamlessly for Patrick Willis at inside linebacker, via 49ers.com: "That guy is playing out of his mind. He's only played three, four games, but I think he's got to be in the talk of Defensive Rookie of the Year, I would think. That guy is instinctive, and he kind of reminds me of Zack Thomas back in the day. Glad to have him on our team."

Injury update: Linebacker NaVorro Bowman (torn ACL) returned to practice in a limited capacity on Tuesday, although the question remains whether he will play this season.

Next up: The 49ers host the Redskins in Week 12

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Chiefs 24, Seahawks 20

Record: 6-4 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: Kansas City running back Knile Davis scored from four yards out with 13:41 remaining to give the Chiefs the lead and the defense held firm the rest of the way. The Seahawks went for the touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 7:11 remaining but a fade pass went over the head of intended target Doug Baldwin.

Notable: Two of the NFL's best running backs didn't disappoint, as Seattle's Marshawn Lynch finished with 24 carries for 124 yards while Kansas City's Jamaal Charles had 20 carries for 159 yards and two scores. The defending champion Seahawks are now three games behind the Cardinals in the NFC West and on the outside of the current NFC playoff picture.

Quotable: Quarterback Russell Wilson, via Seahawks.com: "It was a heartbreaking loss. We thought we could have, should have won it."

Injury update: Center Max Unger will miss three-to-four weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Linebacker Bobby Wagner, who has missed five straight games with a toe injury, should return this week.

Next up: The Seahawks host the Cardinals in Week 12

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Last time out: Rams 22, Broncos 7

Record: 4-6 overall, 2-2 in division

Snapshot: Denver hadn't scored fewer than 20 points in a game all season but the St. Louis defense stymied Peyton Manning and the Broncos. Manning finished 34-of-54 for 389 yards and a touchdown but threw two interceptions.

Notable: Denver receiving threats Julius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders both left the game due to injury and the Broncos were shut out in the second half. St. Louis running back Tre Mason had 29 carries for 113 yards and kicker Greg Zuerlein hit five field goals. The Rams have now beaten the 49ers, Seahawks and Broncos this season.

Quotable: Coach Jeff Fisher on the upset victory, via StLouisRams.com: "How do you beat Peyton Manning and this outstandingly coached football team, and how do you attack this defense that is ranked, again, as one of the top five? We had a plan, and it worked. We deserved to have a moment in time today and we got it."

Key number: 10. The amount of times Denver rushed the ball in the game.