Around The NFC West - Week 12

Notable: Keenum was 12-of-26 for 136 yards and a touchdown in his first start replacing the ineffective Nick Foles. Keenum was hit hard late in the fourth and suffered a concussion, although he was allowed to stay in the game. The NFL is investigating whether the correct concussion protocol was followed.

*Quotable: *"This one might be one of the hardest over the last seven (years). Maybe the hardest. Just the fashion of it. The fact that it was a real pivotal game in the season from an overall outlook. A chance to get back to .500 and make a push. And now, being 4-6, it's like you have zero room for error (when) you look at the big picture of everything. So you always take it week-to-week, but when you're around seven years, you kind of look at the overall picture. So this stings on multiple levels." – linebacker James Laurinatis on blowing the late lead and losing the game