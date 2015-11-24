Around The NFC West - Week 12

Seahawks rookie running back Thomas Rawls had a huge rushing day in his team's win over the 49ers.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Last time out:Seahawks 29, 49ers 13
Record:3-7 overall, 0-4 in division
Snapshot:Quarterback Blaine Gabbert had a steady game, but the 49ers' defense couldn't slow down the Seahawks. San Francisco allowed 28 first downs and 508 yards of total offense in the loss. The 49ers pulled to within 10 points twice in the third quarter but could get no closer.
Notable:Gabbert finished the game 22-of-34 for 264 yards and a touchdown. There is a possibility the 49ers don't bring back former starting quarterback Colin Kaepernick next season, so this could be an extended tryout of sorts for Gabbert down the stretch. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin had five catches for 93 yards in defeat.
Quotable:"The poise that he showed, it was really good. He used his feet. He used his arm. He got out of some things and kept his eyes downfield. He made some plays. I'm not into moral victories, but that was encouraging," coach Jim Tomsula on the play of Gabbert.
Injury update:Kaepernick had surgery on his left shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.
Next up:The 49ers host the Cardinals in Week 12
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Last time out:Seahawks 29, 49ers 13
Record: 5-5 overall, 2-2 in division
Snapshot:Running back Thomas Rawls stepped in for an injured Marshawn Lynch and had a monster game, carrying the ball 30 times for 209 yards and had two total touchdowns. The undrafted rookie accumulated the second-most rushing yards in a game in franchise history, behind Shaun Alexander's 266 in 2001.
Notable:Quarterback Russell Wilson was also impressive, as he was 24-of-29 passing for 260 yards and three touchdowns. The 49ers offense moved the ball in the third quarter but the Seahawks' defense clamped down inside the 10 on a pair of drives, forcing a pair of field goals to keep a two-possession lead.
Quotable:"I never (run) out of bounds. It's just in my makeup. It's my mentality. I think I would feel less of a person if I run out of bounds instead of going and showing toughness." – Rawls after his big day
Injury update:Lynch is scheduled to see a specialist in Philadelphia to determine the severity of his abdominal injury.
Next up:The Seahawks host the Steelers in Week 12
ST. LOUIS RAMS
Last time out:Ravens 16, Rams 13
Record:4-6 overall, 3-0 in division
Snapshot:Justin Tucker hit a 47-yard field goal as time expired as Baltimore rallied from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit. The Rams had the ball in a tie game late, but quarterback Case Keenum fumbled and Baltimore recovered at the St. Louis 41 with 54 seconds remaining to set up the winning kick.
Notable:Keenum was 12-of-26 for 136 yards and a touchdown in his first start replacing the ineffective Nick Foles. Keenum was hit hard late in the fourth and suffered a concussion, although he was allowed to stay in the game. The NFL is investigating whether the correct concussion protocol was followed.
*Quotable: *"This one might be one of the hardest over the last seven (years). Maybe the hardest. Just the fashion of it. The fact that it was a real pivotal game in the season from an overall outlook. A chance to get back to .500 and make a push. And now, being 4-6, it's like you have zero room for error (when) you look at the big picture of everything. So you always take it week-to-week, but when you're around seven years, you kind of look at the overall picture. So this stings on multiple levels." – linebacker James Laurinatis on blowing the late lead and losing the game
Key stat:Six. Losses outside of the NFC West for the Rams in seven games. They are 3-0 inside the division.
Next up:The Rams travel to face the Bengals in Week 12
