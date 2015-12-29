Around The NFC West - Week 17

Rams running back Todd Gurley spikes the football after his fourth-quarter touchdown helped upset the Seahawks.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Last time out:Lions 32, 49ers 17
Record:4-11 overall, 0-5 in division
Snapshot:The 49ers tied their season high with 17 points in the first half but could get nothing going after intermission as they dropped their third straight. Mistakes hurt San Francisco, as it set an NFL record by being flagged for offside or lining up in the neutral zone seven times.
Notable:San Francisco running back DuJuan Harris had 11 carries for 73 yards after joining the team from the Ravens' practice squad on Tuesday. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin recorded his 1,000th career reception on the first play of the game, the 13th player in NFL history to hit that mark.
Quotable:"For the life of me, I can't give you an excuse," 49ers coach Jim Tomsula, on the penalties and other mistakes that hampered San Francisco
Injury update:Defensive tackle Quinton Dial left the game with a back strain.
Next up:The 49ers wrap up their season by hosting the Rams in Week 17
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Last time out:Rams 23, Seahawks 17
Record: 9-6 overall, 2-3 in division
Snapshot:Seattle fell into an early 16-0 hole and couldn't rebound. Jermaine Kearse caught an 18-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining but the Seahawks' desperation onside kick was recovered by the Rams to preserve the upset.
Notable:Quarterback Russell Wilson finished 25-of-41 for 289 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. His first-half pick was the first one he threw over a span of 168 attempts. The Seahawks defense limited Rams quarterback Case Keenum to 103 passing yards but couldn't come up with enough game-shifting plays.
Quotable:"This was a day that you want to forget. We couldn't get out of our own way from the start," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll
Injury update:Running back Marshawn Lynch (abdomen) could return to practice this week after missing the past six games.
Next up:The Seahawks travel to play the Cardinals in Week 17
ST. LOUIS RAMS
Last time out:Rams 23, Seahawks 17
Record:7-8 overall, 4-1 in division
Snapshot:The Rams finished off an unlikely season sweep of the Seahawks by winning in Seattle for the first time since 2004. Akeem Ayers returned a fumble 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and St. Louis built a 16-3 lead at the half.
Notable:Like it did in the first meeting, the Rams' defense harassed Wilson, sacking him four times and knocking him down 13 times. William Hayes had three of those sacks. Running back Todd Gurley had 19 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown.
Quotable:"There hasn't been a win like this one, man. There hasn't. This one right here might be one of my favorite wins as a Ram," – linebacker James Laurinaitis, per StLouisRams.com
Key stat:2. Fourth-quarter fumble recoveries by center Tim Barnes on a drive which eventually resulted in a touchdown.
Next up:The Rams travel to San Francisco in Week 17
