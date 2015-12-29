Around The NFC West - Week 17



Rams running back Todd Gurley spikes the football after his fourth-quarter touchdown helped upset the Seahawks.







SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out:Lions 32, 49ers 17

Record:4-11 overall, 0-5 in division

Snapshot:The 49ers tied their season high with 17 points in the first half but could get nothing going after intermission as they dropped their third straight. Mistakes hurt San Francisco, as it set an NFL record by being flagged for offside or lining up in the neutral zone seven times.

Notable:San Francisco running back DuJuan Harris had 11 carries for 73 yards after joining the team from the Ravens' practice squad on Tuesday. Wide receiver Anquan Boldin recorded his 1,000th career reception on the first play of the game, the 13th player in NFL history to hit that mark.

Quotable:"For the life of me, I can't give you an excuse," 49ers coach Jim Tomsula, on the penalties and other mistakes that hampered San Francisco

Injury update:Defensive tackle Quinton Dial left the game with a back strain.