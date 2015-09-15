Around The NFC West - Week 2

The Rams celebrate the game-clinching overtime stop of Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Last time out: 49ers 20, Vikings 3
Record: 1-0
Snapshot: Carlos Hyde ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at the 49ers' starting running back and the defense was stout throughout. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman had seven tackles and a sack in his first regular season action since suffering a knee injury in the 2013 NFC championship game.
Notable: Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was held to 10 carries for 31 yards and San Francisco didn't allow a point through the first three quarters. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was 17-of-26 passing for 165 yards and added 41 rushing yards. The 49ers averaged 5.9 yards per carry as a team.
Quotable: "We had a lot of doubters, and I think people see we're about business," – Bowman, after expectations for the 49ers dropped heading into 2015 based on the number of offseason departures.
Injury update:Running back Reggie Bush left the game in the first quarter with a calf injury, but coach Jim Tomsula doesn't believe it's anything serious.
Next up: The 49ers travel to play the Steelers in Week 2
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Last time out: Rams 34, Seahawks 31 (OT)
Record: 0-1 overall, 0-1 in division
Snapshot: Running back Marshawn Lynch was stopped on fourth-and-short on the last play of overtime as the defending NFC champions fell in the opener. Safety Dion Bailey, the replacement for holdout Kam Chancellor in the secondary, allowed a game-tying 37-yard touchdown catch by Lance Kendricks with 53 seconds left in regulation.
Notable: The Seahawks were trying a pooch kick to begin overtime, but kicker Steven Hauschka hit it poorly and gave the Rams great field position. The drive resulted in a field goal, which was the difference in the game. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown for the game's first points.
Quotable: "That was not supposed to happen. We just didn't execute properly on the kick." – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, on the overtime kickoff which looked like a planned onside attempt.
Key number:Six. The number of times quarterback Russell Wilson was sacked by the Rams' menacing defense.
Next up: The Seahawks play in Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 2
ST. LOUIS RAMS
Last time out: Rams 34, Seahawks 31 (OT)
Record: 1-0 overall, 1-0 in division
Snapshot: The Rams coughed up an 11-point fourth-quarter lead, but the Kendricks touchdown pushed the game to overtime, and Greg Zuerlein hit a 37-yard field goal for the eventual game-winning points. Quarterback Nick Foles was 18-of-27 for 297 yards with a touchdown in his debut.
Notable: Second-year defensive tackle Aaron Donald continues to establish himself among the NFL elite, registering nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin had a 75-yard punt return for a score and a 16-yard touchdown run.
Quotable: "I don't know what to say. That was great." – Rams coach Jeff Fisher on a key win over the NFC's Super Bowl participant the past two years.
Injury update:Running backs Todd Gurley (knee) and Tre Mason (hamstring) both sat out with injuries. Benny Cunningham had 16 carries for 45 yards and four receptions for 77 yards in their place.
Next up: The Rams play at the Redskins in Week 2