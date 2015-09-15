Around The NFC West - Week 2



The Rams celebrate the game-clinching overtime stop of Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.







SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: 49ers 20, Vikings 3

Record: 1-0

Snapshot: Carlos Hyde ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns in his debut at the 49ers' starting running back and the defense was stout throughout. Linebacker NaVorro Bowman had seven tackles and a sack in his first regular season action since suffering a knee injury in the 2013 NFC championship game.

Notable: Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was held to 10 carries for 31 yards and San Francisco didn't allow a point through the first three quarters. 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was 17-of-26 passing for 165 yards and added 41 rushing yards. The 49ers averaged 5.9 yards per carry as a team.

Quotable: "We had a lot of doubters, and I think people see we're about business," – Bowman, after expectations for the 49ers dropped heading into 2015 based on the number of offseason departures.

Injury update:Running back Reggie Bush left the game in the first quarter with a calf injury, but coach Jim Tomsula doesn't believe it's anything serious.