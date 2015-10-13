Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Around The NFC West - Week 6

All three of the Cardinals' divisional foes lost on Sunday

Oct 13, 2015 at 12:38 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

Giants tight end Larry Donnell catches the game-winning touchdown pass against the 49ers.


WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – This weekend's divisional results were good to the Cardinals, as they won while the rest of the NFC West lost. At 4-1, the Cardinals are the only team in the division with a winning record and lead it by two games. Here is a look at the Week 5 outcomes for the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Giants 30, 49ers 27

Record: 1-4 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: Giants quarterback Eli Manning found tight end Larry Donnell from 12 yards out for the game-winning touchdown pass with 21 seconds left. The 49ers rallied to take a late lead after trailing by 10 in the first half but still lost their fourth consecutive game.

Notable: Manning finished 41-of-54 for 441 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. San Francisco counterpart Colin Kaepernick was 23-of-35 for 262 yards and two scores. It was Kaepernick's best game of the season after struggling previously. Running back Carlos Hyde had 21 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown as the offense woke up after scoring 10 points in its previous two games.

Quotable: "I'm never going to accept losing. I'm never going to be happy losing. But I thought this team played well. Offensively, we found a rhythm and had big players make big plays for us. It's something we can build on moving forward, but we have to win games." – Kaepernick after the loss

Key stat:Minus-65. The 49ers' point-differential, the worst in the NFL.

Next up: The 49ers host the Ravens on Sunday in Week 6

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Bengals 27, Seahawks 24 (OT)

Record: 2-3 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: The Bengals rallied from a 17-point fourth quarter deficit and kicker Mike Nugent hit a 42-yard field goal in overtime for the win. Nugent ran onto the field and hit a 31-yard field goal with the clock winding down and no timeouts to tie the game at the end of regulation. The 17-point collapse tied for the biggest in Seattle's franchise history.

Notable: Undrafted rookie running back Thomas Rawls had 23 carries for 169 yards and a touchdown, including a 69-yard score, in place of the injured Marshawn Lynch. Quarterback Russell Wilson was 15-for-23 for 213 yards and a touchdown but had an interception and was sacked four times. Linebacker Bobby Wagner returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown for a 24-7 lead, but the Bengals answered.

Quotable: "To let them get back in the game – they did a fantastic job down the stretch to get this win, all of the right plays and execution on their end of it – it's really difficult to leave here not winning." – Seahawks coach Pete Carroll

Injury update: Lynch missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury but is on track to return next week, Carroll said.

Next up: The Seahawks host the Panthers on Sunday in Week 6

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Last time out: Packers 24, Rams 10

Record: 2-3 overall, 2-0 in division

Snapshot: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not his usual dominant self, but the Rams couldn't take advantage. St. Louis quarterback Nick Foles finished 11-of-30 for 141 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions, failing to move the offense with any consistency despite several second-half chances to close the deficit.

Notable: Rodgers hadn't thrown an interception in an NFL-record 587 passes at home, but the Rams were able to pick him off twice. He also lost a fumble, but the offense didn't capitalize. Rams running back Todd Gurley followed up his impressive showing against the Cardinals with 30 carries for 159 yards.

Quotable: "With Aaron at quarterback – he doesn't turn over the ball here. They were able to cause him a little bit of havoc, and especially on the road, you've got to capitalize in the red zone." – Rams quarterback Nick Foles

Key number: 3. Missed field goals by St. Louis kicker Greg Zuerlein, as the Rams struggled to chip away at the Packers' lead.

Next up: The Rams have a bye in Week 6



