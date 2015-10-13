Around The NFC West - Week 6



Giants tight end Larry Donnell catches the game-winning touchdown pass against the 49ers.







WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – This weekend's divisional results were good to the Cardinals, as they won while the rest of the NFC West lost. At 4-1, the Cardinals are the only team in the division with a winning record and lead it by two games. Here is a look at the Week 5 outcomes for the 49ers, Seahawks and Rams.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Giants 30, 49ers 27

Record: 1-4 overall, 0-1 in division

Snapshot: Giants quarterback Eli Manning found tight end Larry Donnell from 12 yards out for the game-winning touchdown pass with 21 seconds left. The 49ers rallied to take a late lead after trailing by 10 in the first half but still lost their fourth consecutive game.

Notable: Manning finished 41-of-54 for 441 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. San Francisco counterpart Colin Kaepernick was 23-of-35 for 262 yards and two scores. It was Kaepernick's best game of the season after struggling previously. Running back Carlos Hyde had 21 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown as the offense woke up after scoring 10 points in its previous two games.

Quotable: "I'm never going to accept losing. I'm never going to be happy losing. But I thought this team played well. Offensively, we found a rhythm and had big players make big plays for us. It's something we can build on moving forward, but we have to win games." – Kaepernick after the loss

Key stat:Minus-65. The 49ers' point-differential, the worst in the NFL.