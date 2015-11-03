Around The NFC West - Week 9

Rams running back Todd Gurley signals a first down as 49ers cornerback Kenneth Acker looks on.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
Last time out: Rams 27, 49ers 6
Record: 2-6 overall, 0-3 in division
Snapshot: It was another lopsided loss for the 49ers, who couldn't get anything going offensively and had trouble stopping Rams running back Todd Gurley. San Francisco has now lost six of seven games following an impressive season-opening victory over the Vikings.
Notable: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was 20-of-41 for 162 yards with no touchdowns as the offense struggled again. Kaepernick has been benched and Blaine Gabbert will start for the 49ers this week. Tight end Vernon Davis was traded to the Broncos on Monday as San Francisco looks toward the future during a lost season.
Quotable: "We come to work every single day and we put the hours in. It's not like we're sitting on our behinds." – linebacker NaVorro Bowman as he searches for answers to a frustrating season.
Injury update:Running back Reggie Bush hurt his knee when he slipped on concrete after a punt return and could miss the rest of the season.
Next up: The 49ers host the Falcons in Week 9
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Last time out: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 12
Record: 4-4 overall, 1-1 in division
Snapshot: Steven Hauschka hit a go-ahead 24-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining and the defense made sure it held up as the Seahawks got back to .500 on the season. Seattle made life miserable for Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel, as he completed 13-of-25 passes for only 97 yards.
Notable: Quarterback Russell Wilson was 19-of-30 for 210 yards passing with a touchdown, and set up the field goal with a 10-yard scramble inside the Dallas 10 on a third-and-7. The late field goal was the Seahawks' only points of the second half as the offense continues to struggle.
Quotable: "I've never seen a nerd who can play football like that," – safety Earl Thomas, after cornerback Richard Sherman, a Stanford product, shut down Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.
Injury update: Wide receiver Ricardo Lockette suffered a scary injury when he was hit by Jeff Heath on a punt return. Lockette lay motionless on the field for several minutes and will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.
Next up: The Seahawks have a bye in Week 9
Images from past games between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Seahawks
ST. LOUIS RAMS
Last time out:Rams 27, 49ers 6
Record:4-3 overall, 3-0 in division
Snapshot:Gurley topped 100 yards rushing in his fourth straight start as St. Louis pulled away after a slow first quarter. He finished with 20 carries for 133 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown run. Gurley's 566 rushing yards in his first four starts is an NFL record, surpassing Billy Sims' 539 in 1980.
Notable:The Rams defense accumulated three sacks and a safety, allowing only six points for the second consecutive week. Wide receiver Tavon Austin had four catches for 98 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown catch. The Rams trailed 3-2 after the first quarter but scored 18 points in the second and cruised to the win.
Quotable:"He's obviously getting a lot of people's attention," Rams coach Jeff Fisher on Gurley's emergence.
Key stat:38. Rushing yards given up by the Rams defense on 21 carries.
Next up:The Rams travel to play the Vikings in Week 9.