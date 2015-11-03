Around The NFC West - Week 9



Rams running back Todd Gurley signals a first down as 49ers cornerback Kenneth Acker looks on.







SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Rams 27, 49ers 6

Record: 2-6 overall, 0-3 in division

Snapshot: It was another lopsided loss for the 49ers, who couldn't get anything going offensively and had trouble stopping Rams running back Todd Gurley. San Francisco has now lost six of seven games following an impressive season-opening victory over the Vikings.

Notable: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was 20-of-41 for 162 yards with no touchdowns as the offense struggled again. Kaepernick has been benched and Blaine Gabbert will start for the 49ers this week. Tight end Vernon Davis was traded to the Broncos on Monday as San Francisco looks toward the future during a lost season.

Quotable: "We come to work every single day and we put the hours in. It's not like we're sitting on our behinds." – linebacker NaVorro Bowman as he searches for answers to a frustrating season.

Injury update:Running back Reggie Bush hurt his knee when he slipped on concrete after a punt return and could miss the rest of the season.