Around The NFC West - Week 9

The Rams and Seahawks keep pace with victories while the 49ers struggle again

Nov 03, 2015 at 02:21 AM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

NFCWest1103MAIN.jpg


Rams running back Todd Gurley signals a first down as 49ers cornerback Kenneth Acker looks on.


SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Last time out: Rams 27, 49ers 6

Record: 2-6 overall, 0-3 in division

Snapshot: It was another lopsided loss for the 49ers, who couldn't get anything going offensively and had trouble stopping Rams running back Todd Gurley. San Francisco has now lost six of seven games following an impressive season-opening victory over the Vikings.

Notable: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was 20-of-41 for 162 yards with no touchdowns as the offense struggled again. Kaepernick has been benched and Blaine Gabbert will start for the 49ers this week. Tight end Vernon Davis was traded to the Broncos on Monday as San Francisco looks toward the future during a lost season.

Quotable: "We come to work every single day and we put the hours in. It's not like we're sitting on our behinds." – linebacker NaVorro Bowman as he searches for answers to a frustrating season.

Injury update:Running back Reggie Bush hurt his knee when he slipped on concrete after a punt return and could miss the rest of the season.

Next up: The 49ers host the Falcons in Week 9

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Last time out: Seahawks 13, Cowboys 12

Record: 4-4 overall, 1-1 in division

Snapshot: Steven Hauschka hit a go-ahead 24-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining and the defense made sure it held up as the Seahawks got back to .500 on the season. Seattle made life miserable for Cowboys quarterback Matt Cassel, as he completed 13-of-25 passes for only 97 yards.

Notable: Quarterback Russell Wilson was 19-of-30 for 210 yards passing with a touchdown, and set up the field goal with a 10-yard scramble inside the Dallas 10 on a third-and-7. The late field goal was the Seahawks' only points of the second half as the offense continues to struggle.

Quotable: "I've never seen a nerd who can play football like that," – safety Earl Thomas, after cornerback Richard Sherman, a Stanford product, shut down Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Injury update: Wide receiver Ricardo Lockette suffered a scary injury when he was hit by Jeff Heath on a punt return. Lockette lay motionless on the field for several minutes and will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury.

Next up: The Seahawks have a bye in Week 9

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals-Seahawks

Images from past games between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Seahawks

1989: QB Gary Hogeboom throws a pass
1 / 40

1989: QB Gary Hogeboom throws a pass

1993: Ron Moore is wrapped up by Cortez Kennedy
2 / 40

1993: Ron Moore is wrapped up by Cortez Kennedy

1998: Chris Gedney catches a pass
3 / 40

1998: Chris Gedney catches a pass

2000: Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren (left) with Cardinals coach Vince Tobin
4 / 40

2000: Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren (left) with Cardinals coach Vince Tobin

2000: Seattle WR Derrick Mayes is defended by CB Aeneas Williams
5 / 40

2000: Seattle WR Derrick Mayes is defended by CB Aeneas Williams

2000: CB Corey Chavous picks off a pass intended for Seattle WR Fabien Bownes
6 / 40

2000: CB Corey Chavous picks off a pass intended for Seattle WR Fabien Bownes

2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander is brought down by LB Ronald McKinnon
7 / 40

2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander is brought down by LB Ronald McKinnon

2002: Jake Plummer throws a pass
8 / 40

2002: Jake Plummer throws a pass

2002: Seahawks CB Shawn Springs intercepts QB Jake Plummer
9 / 40

2002: Seahawks CB Shawn Springs intercepts QB Jake Plummer

2002: RB Thomas Jones scores on a long touchdown run
10 / 40

2002: RB Thomas Jones scores on a long touchdown run

2004: RB Emmitt Smith battles for yardage
11 / 40

2004: RB Emmitt Smith battles for yardage

2004: WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass
12 / 40

2004: WR Larry Fitzgerald catches a pass

2004: LB Gerald Hayes forces a safety
13 / 40

2004: LB Gerald Hayes forces a safety

2005: DT Darnell Dockett and LB Chike Okeafor close in on Matt Hasselbeck
14 / 40

2005: DT Darnell Dockett and LB Chike Okeafor close in on Matt Hasselbeck

2005: S Adrian Wilson tackles Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander
15 / 40

2005: S Adrian Wilson tackles Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander

2005: QB Kurt Warner and QB Josh McCown on the sideline
16 / 40

2005: QB Kurt Warner and QB Josh McCown on the sideline

2006: WR Larry Fitzgerald runs after a catch
17 / 40

2006: WR Larry Fitzgerald runs after a catch

2006: FB Obafemi Ayanbadejo jumps over Kelly Herndon
18 / 40

2006: FB Obafemi Ayanbadejo jumps over Kelly Herndon

2007: QB Kurt Warner is hit by Seattle DE Julian Peterson
19 / 40

2007: QB Kurt Warner is hit by Seattle DE Julian Peterson

2007: QB Matt Leinart gets a pass off just in time
20 / 40

2007: QB Matt Leinart gets a pass off just in time

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and LB Karlos Dansby celebrate an interception
21 / 40

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and LB Karlos Dansby celebrate an interception

2008: RB Edgerrin James carries the ball
22 / 40

2008: RB Edgerrin James carries the ball

2009: WR Anquan Boldin reaches for the end zone
23 / 40

2009: WR Anquan Boldin reaches for the end zone

2010: RB Marshawn Lynch hopes to cross the goal-line
24 / 40

2010: RB Marshawn Lynch hopes to cross the goal-line

2010: QB Max Hall delivers a pass
25 / 40

2010: QB Max Hall delivers a pass

2011: RB Alfonso Smith stretches for a first down
26 / 40

2011: RB Alfonso Smith stretches for a first down

2011: QB Kevin Kolb loses his helmet on a hit by DE Chris Clemons
27 / 40

2011: QB Kevin Kolb loses his helmet on a hit by DE Chris Clemons

2012: G Adam Snyder (right) and Jeron Johnson exchange pleasantries
28 / 40

2012: G Adam Snyder (right) and Jeron Johnson exchange pleasantries

2012: RB Chester Taylor leaps over the line for a touchdown
29 / 40

2012: RB Chester Taylor leaps over the line for a touchdown

2012: S Rashad Johnson hits Seattle TE Zach Miller
30 / 40

2012: S Rashad Johnson hits Seattle TE Zach Miller

2012: Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson tries to elude LB Daryl Washington
31 / 40

2012: Seahawks QB Tarvaris Jackson tries to elude LB Daryl Washington

2013: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch runs the ball
32 / 40

2013: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch runs the ball

2013: Seattle QB Russell Wilson is hauled down by DE Calais Campbell
33 / 40

2013: Seattle QB Russell Wilson is hauled down by DE Calais Campbell

2013: Seahawks WR Golden Tate dives into the end zone
34 / 40

2013: Seahawks WR Golden Tate dives into the end zone

2013: LB Karlos Dansby (left) and LB Daryl Washington (right) stop Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch near the goal-line
35 / 40

2013: LB Karlos Dansby (left) and LB Daryl Washington (right) stop Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch near the goal-line

2014: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch attempts to elude LB Larry Foote
36 / 40

2014: Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch attempts to elude LB Larry Foote

2013: WR Michael Floyd catches the game-winning touchdown pass
37 / 40

2013: WR Michael Floyd catches the game-winning touchdown pass

2013: QB Carson Palmer hugs G Daryn Colledge after throwing a touchdown pass
38 / 40

2013: QB Carson Palmer hugs G Daryn Colledge after throwing a touchdown pass

2014: DE Frostee Rucker takes down Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
39 / 40

2014: DE Frostee Rucker takes down Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

2014: QB Drew Stanton escapes a sack
40 / 40

2014: QB Drew Stanton escapes a sack

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Last time out:Rams 27, 49ers 6

Record:4-3 overall, 3-0 in division

Snapshot:Gurley topped 100 yards rushing in his fourth straight start as St. Louis pulled away after a slow first quarter. He finished with 20 carries for 133 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown run. Gurley's 566 rushing yards in his first four starts is an NFL record, surpassing Billy Sims' 539 in 1980.

Notable:The Rams defense accumulated three sacks and a safety, allowing only six points for the second consecutive week. Wide receiver Tavon Austin had four catches for 98 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown catch. The Rams trailed 3-2 after the first quarter but scored 18 points in the second and cruised to the win.

Quotable:"He's obviously getting a lot of people's attention," Rams coach Jeff Fisher on Gurley's emergence.

Key stat:38. Rushing yards given up by the Rams defense on 21 carries.

Next up:The Rams travel to play the Vikings in Week 9.



