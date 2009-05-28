Arrington could intrigue -- or not

The Cardinals knew J.J. Arrington's time in Denver might be tenuous, given all the running backs the Broncos stockpiled. They hadn't forgotten about Arrington. There was always a chance he could end up being available again even after leaving as a free agent, and he was solid enough in his role that the Cards, I believe, would have looked at bringing him back. Arrington has already been cut by Denver, but with the reason being J.J.'s bad knee, that likely will cause the Cards serious reservations if they would have had interest. The Cards already made a similar move earlier in the offseason, releasing DE Travis LaBoy because of ongoing injury concerns. The team has yet to know who will replace Arrington as a kickoff returner, but if I had to guess, now, it won't be Arrington himself.