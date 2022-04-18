As A.J. Green Returns, Communication With Kyler Murray Tops To-Do List

It made little sense for A.J. Green to go elsewhere as a free agent, he figured, because the Cardinals wanted him back and it was an offense and organization with which he was familiar.

But the veteran wide receiver acknowledged Monday, after officially signing his new one-year contract with the team, that all did not go the way he wanted last season with either his play or his chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray.

"There is a lot of room (for growth)," Green said. "For me, it's communicating with him what I see, and what he wants me to do and how he wants me to run this (particular) route. I think last year there was a lacking on my part. I didn't really communicate with him about stuff like that because I didn't want to put a lot of stuff on his plate.

"For me, it's being more in his face, talking together. 'A.J. you need to do this better,' and I'll be like, 'OK, I've got to do this better.' Don't be hesitant when it comes to my play. 'A.J., you need to pick this up.' The second year is going to be big for that."

Green said he will be a regular attendee of the team's voluntary strength and conditioning work that begins Tuesday. He was asked if he thought Murray would attend and said he didn't know, although he's expecting "a good bit of people" of the roster to be there.

The Cardinals need Green. After a first season – Green's 10th in the NFL – when he made 54 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns, he was brought back to fill out a receivers room that won't have Christian Kirk any longer but might add a player picked in the first round or two of the draft.