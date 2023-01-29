As Cardinals Coach Search Heads Into New Week, Sean Payton Talks

With the NFL holding its conference championship games on Sunday, the four remaining coaching searches across the league -- including the Cardinals -- took an expected 24-hour pause.

But with one of the Cardinals' candidates continuing his duties on Fox's pregame show, there was still an update.

Sean Payton, who met with the Cardinals last week, talked in general about his candidacy for most of the remaining jobs. Payton has interviewed with the Cardinals, Broncos and Texans. (The Colts have not talked to him.)

"We've had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations," Payton said. "They're obviously looking for a reboot.

"I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we're seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. I think there's more pressure on everyone who's covering it. I think (the time) is a good thing, because they're allowing teams to get to the right candidates."

The other names whom the Cardinals have interviewed: Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Vance Joseph, who remains the Cardinals defensive coordinator. There remains the possibility they could still interview assistants from the teams that lose Sunday's championship games; the Cardinals intended to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before a cancellation and they could reach out to reschedule.

The Cardinals will surpass the 21 days it took for the team to hire Steve Wilks after Bruce Arians' retirement. Monday will be 22 days since the team fired Kliff Kingsbury.

"I think in the next week we're going to know a lot more," Payton said of his status, during his appearance on Fox.

But, Payton was asked, the doors are not closed yet?