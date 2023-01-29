Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

As Cardinals Coach Search Heads Into New Week, Sean Payton Talks

Candidate speaks about NFL interview process

Jan 29, 2023 at 01:11 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Sean Payton during an appearance on Fox's pregame show on Sunday.
Sean Payton during an appearance on Fox's pregame show on Sunday.

With the NFL holding its conference championship games on Sunday, the four remaining coaching searches across the league -- including the Cardinals -- took an expected 24-hour pause.

But with one of the Cardinals' candidates continuing his duties on Fox's pregame show, there was still an update.

Sean Payton, who met with the Cardinals last week, talked in general about his candidacy for most of the remaining jobs. Payton has interviewed with the Cardinals, Broncos and Texans. (The Colts have not talked to him.)

"We've had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations," Payton said. "They're obviously looking for a reboot.

"I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we're seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs. I think there's more pressure on everyone who's covering it. I think (the time) is a good thing, because they're allowing teams to get to the right candidates."

The other names whom the Cardinals have interviewed: Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and Vance Joseph, who remains the Cardinals defensive coordinator. There remains the possibility they could still interview assistants from the teams that lose Sunday's championship games; the Cardinals intended to interview 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans before a cancellation and they could reach out to reschedule.

The Cardinals will surpass the 21 days it took for the team to hire Steve Wilks after Bruce Arians' retirement. Monday will be 22 days since the team fired Kliff Kingsbury.

"I think in the next week we're going to know a lot more," Payton said of his status, during his appearance on Fox.

But, Payton was asked, the doors are not closed yet?

"No, no, no, no," he said. "There's a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches and myself."

Related Content

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Special Teams

Andy Lee's turn as a passer jumps to the top of the list

news

One NFL Coaching Job Filled, Four To Go As Cardinals Continue Interviews

Reich, a Cardinals candidate, goes to Panthers as Payton reportedly meets

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Defense

Crazy ending in Vegas was inevitable to top the list

news

You've Got Mail: Seeking A New Coach

Topics include the candidate field, drafting a QB, and DeMeco Ryans

news

Coach Search Continues On For Cardinals

Flores, Payton interviews reportedly come this week

news

Cardinals' Top Plays Of 2022: Offense

Four big catches and a Kyler Murray endless scramble make the list

news

Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

Linebacker/Defensive back spent most time in secondary in 2022

news

Cardinals Awards For 2022

Budda Baker, James Conner, J.J. Watt top list of honorees

news

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

Advertising