As Cards Seek RB, Andre Ellington Returns

and I'm kind of missing out. I just want to make sure I'm ready before I get back out there (full-speed) so I can stay out there with them."

While it will ultimately be up to the trainers, Ellington was confident he will see action in the preseason opener on Saturday against the Chiefs.

"Is there a game Saturday?" Ellington said. "I'm there, and I'm playing."

Ellington, David Johnson and Marion Grice have all been sidelined since near the start of training camp with hamstring injuries, which has given the other four running backs on the roster – Kerwynn Williams, Stepfan Taylor, Robert Hughes and Paul Lasike -- plenty of work. While Arians has been complimentary of them at times, he was disappointed with their lack of production on Saturday, especially in live-tackling situations.

Arians said he will sit down with General Manager Steve Keim on Monday night and decide if they want to add another running back to the fold.

"We'll search and see what's available," Arians said. "I'm just not pleased with what we have right now at that position."

Johnson was drafted in the third round to help shoulder the ball-carrying load, but he's been out since hurting his hamstring on a long run on August 2. He is "very iffy" to make his NFL debut on Saturday, Arians said, and the shortage at the position is why Ellington isn't surprised to hear the chatter of possibly bringing in another back.

"Our room is getting a little short with guys banged up," Ellington said. "We need as much help as we can get."

FELLS STEPPING UP