As draft gets underway, quiet with the Cards

I was upstairs a little before the draft -- briefly talking to GM Rod Graves -- and things were quiet. Certainly, it didn't seem like anything was brewing yet on the Anquan front, although I would guess if that were to happen it wouldn't until the draft moved into the mid- to late first round. Lots of talk about trading but nothing yet, which is why the Chiefs took LSU DE Tyson Jackson at No. 3 when his value likely isn't worth what it will take to sign the third overall pick. One NFC West rival has an anchor tackle now after the Rams took Jason Smith; we'll see if the Seahawks take Aaron Curry (my guess if they stay) or if someone trades up for Mark Sanchez.