As draft gets underway, quiet with the Cards

I was upstairs a little before the draft -- briefly talking to GM Rod Graves -- and things were quiet. Certainly, it didn't seem like anything was brewing yet on the Anquan front, although I would guess if that were to happen it wouldn't until the draft moved into the mid- to late first round. Lots of talk about trading but nothing yet, which is why the Chiefs took LSU DE Tyson Jackson at No. 3 when his value likely isn't worth what it will take to sign the third overall pick. One NFC West rival has an anchor tackle now after the Rams took Jason Smith; we'll see if the Seahawks take Aaron Curry (my guess if they stay) or if someone trades up for Mark Sanchez.
Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information
Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver
Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In
Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
Pay No Attention To Power Rankings
Too much can change to put any stock into current projections
Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes
Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract
There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition
While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine
Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency
The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.