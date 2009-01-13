As expected, Tuman returns

Coach Ken Whisenhunt said the Cards would replace injured tight end Stephen Spach. It figured to be veteran Jerame Tuman, and Tuesday, that's what happened, with Tuman re-signing after Spach was placed on injured reserve. Tuman was with the Cards until mid-December, when he was released. He will be behind Leonard Pope and Ben Patrick on the depth chart.

While Spach had earned his way into the starting lineup, Whisenhunt said he wasn't worried about Pope or/and Patrick filling in.

"(The injury) isn't going to change our scheme," Whisenhunt said. "I think we're very comfortable with Ben and with Leonard in doing what we've been doing. They are healthier now than they were at times this year when we struggled. It shouldn't be a big issue."