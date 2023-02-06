As Super Bowl Week Commences, Larry Fitzgerald Sees Other Side

The game means more than just football, with Bidwill emphasizing the "the tsunami of economic benefit" over the next 10 days as well as long-term benefits as the region works to tangibly sell the area to companies looking to expand.

It is the fourth time the Valley has hosted a Super Bowl. Super Bowl XXX was at Sun Devil Stadium to cap the 1995 season, with the Cowboys beating the Steelers, 27-17. Super Bowl XLII after the 2007 season featured the famous David Tyree "helmet catch" and allowed the Giants to upset the previously undefeated Patriots, 17-14. Super Bowl XLIX to finish the 2014 season ended when Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson at the goal-line in the closing minute, allowing the Patriots to beat the Seahawks, 28-24.

There will be a bid again in the future for Arizona, that is certain. But Bidwill, trying to get game LVII underway, said the focus is on the week to come and the Chiefs-Eagles battle on the weekend.

"The best way for Arizona to get another Super Bowl is for us to do a great job on this one," Bidwill said. "We say in football it's about finishing and we need to finish here. We have not had the game yet, and the game won't end until the people are back home.

"We want their experience to be an awesome one, we want Arizona to put its best foot forward and I think we're going to do a great job."

Hobbs, in her first month of her administration, embraced the idea of walking into the office right when the state is in the national spotlight.

"What an exciting way to showcase how Arizona is a great place to visit," Hobbs said, "but also to live, work, raise a family and retire. Isn't that right, Larry?"