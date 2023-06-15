As The Offseason Ends, Accountability Priority For Cardinals

"There are standards," Gardeck said. "It can look a lot of different ways. It can be making sure you are staying in the same tempo (at practice). That's an emphasis in order to stay healthy, so coach will call out clips of breaking tempo violations. (Also) how to show up to meetings, when to show up. It can look a lot of different ways. But it's been clear and consistent.

"Clear and direct communication. We know how to operate, so that's good."

Veteran cornerback Antonio Hamilton says some of the efforts for accountability are similar to the previous regimes. He noted that Gannon's staff tries to take the small details and make them big, helping create a foundation going forward.

But it isn't just about the top-down coach-player relationship. Another of Gannon's tenets is self-awareness, and that too plays into accountability.

"Accountability is doing things you know are going to benefit the team even though no one is asking you to," guard Will Hernandez said. "It's doing the things you know your coaches and team expect of you and not just doing them but doing them at a high level. That's just the way it works."

The Cardinals are far from a finished product. But the first leg of the journey is complete, with Gannon letting everyone know expectations – and how they can collectively push each other to reach them.

The consequences are harsh otherwise.

"Coaches staff, players, it's important to know that every day, you are on the clock," Gannon said. "The NFL, (Mike Zimmer) used to talk about Not For Long. That's not a scare tactic or a threat. It's just reality.