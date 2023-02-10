At Fritz Pollard Event, The Push For NFL Diversity Continues

With two open head coaching jobs – the Cardinals and Colts – the NFL currently has six minority head coaches: Pittsburgh's Mike Tomlin, Tampa's Todd Bowles, Miami's Mike McDaniel, the Jets' Robert Saleh, Washington's Ron Rivera and new Houston coach DeMeco Ryans.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, one of the award winners and one-time head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, said he reached out to Ryans to tell him whatever he needed for support to let him know, regardless of being on different teams.

"It's not about the competition," Frazier said. "We want to see him succeed."

The current two head coaching candidates for the Cardinals are non-minority – Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo – after Brian Flores recently took himself out of the running by taking the Vikings defensive coordinator job.

But with both the GM and coach searches, Bidwill was able to use the NFL's new accelerator program, in which owners and rising minority personnel men and coaches can get to know each other better and potentially spark interest.

"This idea of informal setting and people getting to know other people, and I know I felt I got a head start on our process for both general manager and head coach were because of some of these new rules and programs we put in place," Bidwill said. "We know it's working. We aren't done making progress, but we will continue to make progress."