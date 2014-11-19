Avoiding Picks Focus For Drew Stanton

not a sight Arians wants to see. Despite being outgained by their opponents this season, the Cardinals have built their league-best 9-1 record in large part behind a plus-11 turnover ratio, which is tied for second in the NFL.

Stanton threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns in the 14-6 win over Detroit, but what stuck with him were the two interceptions. The first ended a promising Cardinals drive and the second set up a field goal for the Lions before the half. It was the first time this season the Cardinals threw two interceptions in one game.

"Seeing those and why they happened and why they unfolded, obviously, was disappointing," Stanton said.

The Cardinals sometimes have the ability to absorb these mistakes because of their formidable defense. Last year, they sprung the upset of Seattle despite Carson Palmer getting picked four times.

"If you play hard for 60 minutes, you'll have a chance," Arians said.

Still, it's still a dangerous game of chicken.

The Cardinals will return to CenturyLink Field on Sunday, where an aggressive defense awaits. While the Seahawks only have six interceptions on the season, cornerback Richard Sherman led the league in that category last season and is no doubt itching to increase his current total of one.

So far, Stanton has helped the Cardinals to three wins in his four starts, and also led the comeback against the Rams after Palmer was lost for the season. His quarterback rating of 84.1 is more than satisfactory for a backup-turned-starter, and much of that comes from his interception rate of 1.6 percent, which sits near the league leaders.

In the game against the Lions, Stanton answered questions about his ability to lead the offense on multiple long scoring drives. Against the Seahawks, he also wants to prove he can keep the football safe.

"We have to be aware of what we're doing with the football," Stanton said. "The one thing that's unique about this defense is you might be going to the right place, you might find the right read, but the guy's covered. So you have to be smart with the ball then, too, and maybe get rid of it or try to scramble or find a different guy and get to your second read."

FITZGERALD SITS OUT PRACTICE, "IFFY" TO PLAY SUNDAY