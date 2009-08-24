Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Back to Work

Aug 24, 2009 at 04:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

082409-back-to-work.jpg

Players and coaches use a tent and fans for respite from the heat during Monday's first practice back at the team's Tempe facility.

The Cardinals were back at practice Monday, many miles away from the altitude and lower temperatures of Flagstaff.

Instead, a tent and giant fans stood in between two of the team's practice fields. And rookie linebacker Cody Brown was absent – his wrist injury to keep him out for the year. But even with fans no longer allowed to watch and the team's privacy factor up, the team remained doing mostly what it has been the last few weeks.

"There are a few more things we might work on, like when we do the competitive periods, but we are still in training camp mode as far as installation," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "We have incorporated the in-season things we wanted throughout at different times, so hopefully no one could get a bead on what we were doing because there is so much stuff."

Whisenhunt said his team should understand how to deal with the heat, although he joked that one of the things he had to deal with before the first practice was making sure the giant fans were pointed in the right direction.

"There's not a lot we can do to change (the situation)," Whisenhunt said.

BEANIE DOING WORK

Rookie running back Beanie Wells not only participated in practice Monday, but the work was the most Wells had done since his minicamp practices in May and he looked like he had turned the corner in his recovery from a lingering ankle sprain.

"He looked explosive, he looked fast, moved around well on the field," Whisenhunt said, noting Wells made it to the perimeter a couple of times.

Whisenhunt said he remains hopeful Wells will be able to get in his first preseason game Friday night against Green Bay.

INJURY UPDATE

Aside from Brown, sitting out were WR Steve Breaston (knee), LB Ali Highsmith (ankle), T Elliot Vallejo (kneecap), QB Brian St. Pierre (back) and DT Keilen Dykes (quad). Breaston is making progress Whisenhunt said, although the team will be careful putting him back in practice so he doesn't have a swelling setback by falling on the knee.

Dykes was back to doing individual drills and some running, but sat out of team work.

WAITING ON QBS

Whisenhunt said he will wait until the end of the preseason before he officially announces the depth chart of the quarterbacks behind starter Kurt Warner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

news

Bernhard Seikovits Among 14 'Futures' Cardinals Sign For 2023

Team also adds bodies at all three specialists positions

news

You've Got Mail: Finding A New Coach And New GM

Topics include coaching search, Kyler's role in transition, and No. 2 QB

news

Depth Of Field: Week 18 At San Francisco

Exploring the game against the 49ers through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Relieve Kliff Kingsbury Of Coaching Duties, Steve Keim Steps Down

Team begins process of offseason overhaul with 'wide net' for replacements

news

J.J. Watt Gets The Finish He Wanted, The Cardinals Just Reach The End Against 49ers

Retiring defensive end has two sacks but year ends with 38-13 defeat

news

Cardinals Opponents Set For 2023 Season

Home schedule includes Cowboys, Bengals, Giants, Ravens

news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list

Advertising