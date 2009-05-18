Back to work on Monday

Back to work on a Monday, with OTAs starting tomorrow and some on-field news to write about (although I wouldn't expect any interviews with Anquan Boldin or Darnell Dockett). Today is a big day personally too; my son's YMCA basketball team for which I am an assistant coach won the East Valley championship over the weekend and plays for the Valley title tonight at U.S. Airways Center (Keep your fingers crossed for the 9- and 10-year old Jaguars). Anyway, in the meantime, I wanted to take a spin around some tidbits of news floating out there:

-- Wow, it's amazing the talk generated from Kent Somers' report late last week that one of the trade offers for Boldin before the draft was an Eagles' offer of CB Sheldon Brown and third-round pick. Now the Eagles are saying, through their "sources," that it was the Cards who wanted Brown. That doesn't ring true to me, simply because a) the Cards still had Rod Hood at that point; b) Hood would be cheaper to pay than Brown, who like Boldin is ticked and wants a new contract; and c) the Cards already had DRC and Bryant McFadden and would essentially be getting a nickel cornerback. Why would the Cards want Brown? Makes zero sense to me.

-- Arizona – and by extension, the Cardinals – is making a push for the 2013 Super Bowl at the owner's meetings this week. A decision likely will be made tomorrow. New Orleans and Miami are the other two cities up for bid, and New Orleans is the favorite after the Hurricane Katrina re-build.

-- One of the things that went through my head after Fitz scored that last touchdown in Tampa was how cool it would be to cover the team's visit to the White House. That said, I hear you James Harrison, and all I can think is, really? Really? All you can do is shake your head.