Bargains Key Steve Keim's Free Agent Philosophy

just one year after inking a two-year, $12 million contract with the Raiders. Woodley was cut after being ineffective and injured with Oakland in 2014, and some question whether he has anything left in the tank.

Keim wouldn't have doled out the millions Oakland did for Woodley a season ago, but is more than willing to take a shot on him this year with so little risk.

"To me, there's always value to dangling that carrot, meaning that these players come in on a one-year deal and there's a lot of incentive," Keim said at the NFL Scouting combine. "And when there's a lot of incentive, it a lot of times brings the best out of players."

Cory Redding is another veteran who the Cardinals brought in to add to the defensive line rotation. He could be this year's Tommy Kelly, an elder statesman who is no longer at his peak, but a guy who can play the game at a high level if he's rotated in effectively.

Keim aims to find the low-cost veterans, and he's also not shy about targeting players who are coming off injury. The Cardinals were reportedly interested in Washington outside linebacker Brian Orakpo as well as Broncos inside linebacker Nate Irving, a pair of players whose 2014 seasons were cut short.

They signed linebacker Sean Weatherspoon, a talented player who has missed much of the past two years with a variety of ailments. Weatherspoon inked a one-year, $3.85 million contract. If he can stay on the field, it could be a bargain, and it's an upside play for both the player and the team.

"I think it's the best deal for both parties," Weatherspoon said. "I'm looking to establish myself – re-establish myself – and show what I can do. It's a great organization that's up and coming. You can see the excitement around this building, and it's something I wanted to be a part of, so I do think it's a good deal for both sides."

Keim's signing of Iupati made the biggest headlines, and if he turns out anything like last year's big free agent addition, Veldheer, it will be a shrewd move. Keim's genius, though, is in constantly searching for the undervalued players. He doesn't deal in the middle of the market much, because those types of deals often backfire.

Right now, the Cardinals have about $9.9 million in salary cap space, according to the NFL Players Association.