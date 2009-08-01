Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Beanie In A Rush To Find Role

Aug 01, 2009 at 07:17 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

 

080109-beanie-in-rush-to-find-role.jpg

 Beanie Wells smiles while talking to the media Saturday during his press conference following the announcement of his five-year contract.
 

FLAGSTAFF – Beanie Wells wanted to be an Arizona Cardinal as quick as possible, so much so that he made the two-hour drive to camp in the dead of the night against the preference of his head coach.

Arriving at 3 a.m. isn't necessarily going to get Wells the starting running back job, nor will the weight he has lost (22 pounds since he was drafted, to his current 224) or the extra work he has put in with teammate Larry Fitzgerald.

Those things can be building blocks, however, as the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick – who signed his new five-year contract late Friday night after missing the team's first two training camp practices – tries to displace Tim Hightower atop the depth chart.

"My plan has always been to come in, learn as much as I can, and eventually  

be the number one guy," Wells said Saturday before his first practice. "I'm the type of guy, I like to get the ball, and I like to get it often. I haven't thought about sharing carries too much."

Wells said all of that with a smile, and it isn't arrogance that emerges with the words. His role will be an evolving process. That would have been true regardless in his rookie season, but given that he has barely been on the field – missing every organized team activity this summer because school had not finished – it is hard to gauge exactly where Wells fits.

Coach Ken Whisenhunt couldn't compare the styles of Wells and Hightower because he hasn't seen enough of Wells. Given Whisenhunt's gradual use of last year's No. 1 pick, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, it stands to reason Wells too may be brought along slowly.

"Tim is the starter, but we will play the players that give us the best chance to win," Whisenhunt said. "With the running back position, it's unique, because I don't think one guy can take every snap at that position. We'll figure out that rotation."

Whisenhunt reminded the assembled media about the big plays Hightower provided last season, including two crucial efforts – a fourth-and-1 run of six yards and the eight-yard screen pass for the game-winning touchdown – in the Cardinals' NFC Championship win.

Hightower has maintained a quiet intensity about Wells' arrival. Hightower believes he is better than the 2.8-per-carry average he had as a rookie, and he has no desire to simply step aside with Wells around. But he also saw how Edgerrin James – the man Hightower replaced as a starter for a chunk of last season – treated him despite their competition. Hightower wants the same relationship with Wells.

"I didn't come in last year looking at the depth chart," Hightower said. "It didn't really matter. I came in and wanted to prove myself as a guy who could contribute and do what I can to help this team win. That's what I am going to do. I am going to bring (Beanie) along like Edge brought me along last year. We'll grow and help this team be a better team and help this team win.

"That's what it has to be. It's a healthy competition. It's something where you can't get caught up in the numbers and nowadays, there is no one true guy. The better he does, the better I do. The better I do, the better he does. And the better we do, the better the team does. That's the mindset."

The Cardinals need both to play well so they can improve on a running game ranked last in the NFL in 2008. So it can only help that Wells took strength and conditioning coach John Lott's advice to heart in dropping so much weight, allowing him to feel much quicker. It can only help that he spent so much time with Fitzgerald – both at Fitz's house in Phoenix and at Fitz's summer camp in Minnesota – learning what it takes to be an NFL player.

Wells said he wants to be "that" guy. He may, in time.

But even before he practiced, Wells still showed he is a rookie with things to learn.

"I want to lead us to another national champ… well, not a national championship," Wells said with a chuckle, catching himself with the college football reference. "I want to lead us to a Super Bowl."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Get First Victory In Explosive Fashion

Gannon's emphasis on big plays helps offense flourish
news

Cardinals Finish Off Cowboys In Impressive Fashion For First Win

Brown touchdown, White interception in fourth quarter seals 28-16 decision
news

Offensive Line Carves Out A Fine Finish For Cardinals' Victory

Team rushes for 222 yards against high-ranked Cowboys defense
news

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory
news

Gannon 'Not In A Hurry' To Rush Kyler Murray Back On Field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB
news

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys
news

Improving Cardinals Offense Preps For Parsons, Cowboys

Dobbs and Co. must find way to dent NFL's top defense
news

Cardinals Working Benefits Of Zach Ertz, Trey McBride And Tight Ends

Notes: Dimukeje finding footing as pass rusher; Gannon builds culture
news

Cardinals Reshuffle Defensive Line Again With Carlos Watkins Injury

Already down Collier, unit wants to be able to keep deep rotation
news

Starts Are There, But Cardinals Need To Find Way To Finish 

Gannon just wants "continuation of good football" 
news

Cardinals Can't Close Out Giants In Difficult Loss During Home Opener

Despite offensive improvement and big lead, New York escapes with 31-28 decision
news

Defense Can't Sustain Excellent Start And It Costs Cardinals

Dominate first-half performance gets lost in second half
Advertising