Before Talk Of Offseason, First Comes Cardinals Finale

"You've got to make the most of this game," Murray said. "People have different opinions on winning or losing or whatever, but I play to win."

Beating the Eagles last weekend moved the Cardinals from No. 2 to No. 4 in the draft order. Depending on Sunday's result, they can finish anywhere between No. 2 and No. 7. Murray is looking for a two-game winning streak, and if that means No. 7, so be it.

"You get one more opportunity," Murray said. "Playing in the NFL, this is a privilege. I'm not taking it for granted, especially being out for as much as I was out. I'm excited to get out there."

Safety Budda Baker has been a part of the leadership group that has kept the Cardinals laser focused on this weekend against the Seahawks. Baker admitted that before last weekend's victory in Philadelphia, "it's felt like ages" since the Cardinals were able to win.

Truthfully, it was only 28 days since the Cardinals beat the other Pennsylvania team in the Steelers. And after Sunday, the days will add up until the Cardinals have another chance to win during the 2024 season.

Until then, the goal is to beat Seattle.