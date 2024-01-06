Before Talk Of Offseason, First Comes Cardinals Finale

The season is coming to an end, and with it, questions about the Cardinals' future.
But this week, there was no future for coach Jonathan Gannon beyond Sunday's finale at State Farm Stadium against the Seahawks, even in a season where postseason chances long vanished.
"There is no eye towards the offseason," Gannon said. "(There's) leadership in this locker room and I'm very direct with how I want things approached, especially leading up into this last game. Our guys take to that, and we'll go out and play well."
With that comes the opportunity to spoil Seattle's hopes of making it into the playoffs this season. With a Cardinals victory, the Seahawks will be eliminated from contention.
Some teams around the league will be sitting key players. But even with a 4-12 record, Gannon's not wired like that. Every starter who can will take the field this weekend and do whatever they can to get their second consecutive victory.
"You've seen what we've been doing, we're trying to win every game that we play," Gannon said. "This one is no different. We've got a lot to play for. The guys we have out there will be the guys we feel can get it done."
There's no question that the Cardinals have been a pleasant surprise when taking into account their fight and togetherness in the locker room. Although it hasn't translated to enough wins, they've played competitively throughout the entire season.
Since quarterback Kyler Murray has returned to the roster in Week 10 against the Falcons, the Cardinals have a 3-4 record. It provides a positive outlook as to what could potentially be in the future.
Murray cherishes the chance to have one more game, having missed the first nine. He isn't thinking of the offseason, nor is he seeing a meaningless scrimmage.
"You've got to make the most of this game," Murray said. "People have different opinions on winning or losing or whatever, but I play to win."
Beating the Eagles last weekend moved the Cardinals from No. 2 to No. 4 in the draft order. Depending on Sunday's result, they can finish anywhere between No. 2 and No. 7. Murray is looking for a two-game winning streak, and if that means No. 7, so be it.
"You get one more opportunity," Murray said. "Playing in the NFL, this is a privilege. I'm not taking it for granted, especially being out for as much as I was out. I'm excited to get out there."
Safety Budda Baker has been a part of the leadership group that has kept the Cardinals laser focused on this weekend against the Seahawks. Baker admitted that before last weekend's victory in Philadelphia, "it's felt like ages" since the Cardinals were able to win.
Truthfully, it was only 28 days since the Cardinals beat the other Pennsylvania team in the Steelers. And after Sunday, the days will add up until the Cardinals have another chance to win during the 2024 season.
Until then, the goal is to beat Seattle.
"We take it one week at a time and this is the last week that we're playing this game this season for the Cardinals," Baker said. "For us, of course we want to end out the season with a 'W.' We understand that it hasn't been the season that everybody has wanted, but we continue to grind. We continue to go to work each and every day trying to get better. We got one more week left so of course it's going to be special to go in and win at home one last time."
FOTU ACTIVATED FROM IR
The Cardinals filled their two open roster spots on Saturday. They activated defensive lineman Leki Fotu from IR, as well as promoting defensive lineman Ben Stille from the practice squad. They also elevated wide receiver Dan Chisena and tackle Jackson Barton from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
The Cardinals also announced that, with rain in the forecast, the roof at State Farm Stadium will be closed for the finale.