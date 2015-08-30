Big Return For Cariel Brooks

carries.

Linebacker Alex Okafor played a large part in it, registering three tackles, including two for loss. While he's mostly known for his pass-rushing skills, Okafor said he's intent on making an all-around impact by holding up against the run.

"It complements me and helps me become a complete player," Okafor said. "That's all I want to do, just improve in every aspect of the game. I think I showed a little bit of that today. It's encouraging."

The Cardinals played much of the first half with safeties Deone Bucannon, Rashad Johnson, Tony Jefferson and Mathieu on the field together, which made the run-stuffing even more impressive.

CHRIS JOHNSON SITS, EXPECTED TO PLAY THURSDAY

Running back Chris Johnson (hamstring) did some sprints and cuts before the game but was held out. Arians said Johnson couldn't do full-speed cuts, which is what kept him sidelined. Both coach and player expect Johnson to see the field in the preseason finale against the Broncos on Thursday.

The normally-durable Johnson said it hasn't been easy to sit and watch his teammates in games without him.

"When I wasn't able to go, I sat out there for a little while just to cope with it," Johnson said. "I love to play the game. I don't like to sit out. It's just in this situation, you've got to be smart. I'm going on Year 8 and I know my body. I've just got to be smart with it and make sure I'm ready when the real games count."