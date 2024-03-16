Bilal Nichols, Justin Jones Surprised To Find Themselves Cardinals Teammates

It takes a special type of player to play defensive tackle. Jones had 100 tackles 7.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and 22 tackles for loss during his two years in Chicago.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis has repeatedly said that he wants the unit to play with a high motor and violence, and that seems to be Jones' style.

"You've got to be a mean SOB," Jones said. "It's a man's game. When we're on that field, you've got to understand, there's people out there with kids, wives, and moms they're taking care of. When we're on that field, this is what it is. Either I eat or you eat -- and I'm not going hungry today."

Adding Nichols and Jones to the line also provides a lot of beef in a room that was undersized and overpowered last season. The duo both stand at 6-foot-3 and weigh more than 300 pounds.

Last season, the unit was on the receiving end of multiple injuries. It isn't a coincidence Ossenfort chose guys like Jones and Nichols, who remained healthy and didn't miss any games the past two seasons.

After signing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., Ossenfort is constructing a makeover on the defensive side of the ball.

Nichols wants the unit to play with an edge and be the solution to the Cardinals' biggest problem from last year.

"I want us to be known as a very physical defensive line. Stop the run," Nichols said. "That's my goal. I want to bring in a mindset into this organization, our D-Line room. We are the baddest (expletive) walking, point blank period. Nobody out-physicals us. That's just what it is. That's the message I want to pass off to my teammates, to my D-Line mates, and to everybody that I come across in this building. That's the type of mindset we need to have every single day."

The tandem had a conversation while they were at the Senior Bowl about playing together one day in the NFL.

Six years later, it happened.