Bill Bidwill To Enter Cardinals Ring Of Honor

Bill Bidwill's life revolved around the Cardinals.

It's fitting that his name will now be immortalized inside their stadium.

The team's late owner will be the 19th person to be inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor when the ceremony will be held at halftime of the Cardinals' regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bidwill will join his father, Charles, who owned the team from 1933 until his death in 1947, in the Ring. Bill Bidwill owned the team from 1962 – when he shared it with his brother Stormy until he bought it outright in 1972 – until his death in 2019.

Bidwill, who died at 88, originally worked with the Cardinals as a ballboy. He started working full-time for the franchise in 1960 after he graduated from Georgetown and a stint in the Navy.