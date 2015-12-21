Live Blog Birds Of A Feather Chat - Packers Week
Defensive lineman will miss last two games with knee injury
With two weeks left in season, team has No. 2 and No. 16 selections
Team can't rally after falling into 21-0 hole during 27-16 defeat
Team tries to invoke 'iron sharpens iron' mentality
Veteran will call signals with both White, Woods on IR
As Trey McBride emerges, coaches want to get wideouts more involved
Tight end, signal-calling linebacker have seasons end early
Rookie running back excels in pass protection, with a memorable chip against Niners
Despite offensive output, enough mistakes lead to 45-29 defeat
Conner leads way for team's best rushing game of season with 234 yards
Coming off Steelers win and bye, team is in good place facing NFC West leader