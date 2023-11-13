BJ Ojulari Sacks Helps Cardinals To Complete Win

The defense came up clutch at multiple points. With under eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals stopped Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder's fourth-and-1 sneak. The Falcons were within striking distance, turning the ball over on downs at the Cardinals 22-yard line.

The other key defensive stand was following Ridder's untouched score with 2:33 on the clock. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton made the tackle on the two-point conversion, allowing a field goal to win the game.

"It was a huge play because now it's a completely different drive and I thought that was well-executed," Gannon said. "That's what we said that was going to be versus that group. That was the play. That was our two-point play for the whole week and they knew what was coming and executed. It was a great play."

Execution by the Cardinals defense led to the game-winning drive, orchestrated by Murray, tight end Trey McBride, and kicker Matt Prater.

Baker, who was on the field for 100 percent of the Cardinals defensive snaps, described Sunday's victory as a "complete game." It didn't matter if it was a rookie on defense or a 17-year pro in Prater helping in an all-around team win.

Before the Cardinals could put it together on the field, they're pushing each other at the Dignity Health Training Facility. Ojulari, who played 37 snaps, tied with fellow linebacker Zaven Collins, has been working overtime with the fairly newly minted edge rusher.

"Staying after practice and doing the coverage things (with Collins), that's really helped me just be able to go out there and be more confident in myself," Ojulari said.