Blaine Gautier Added To Coaching Staff As Bidwill Fellow

The Cardinals have added a new coach, with Blaine Gautier coming to Arizona as the franchise's latest recipient of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship.

Gautier, who played quarterback for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 2009-12, was the associate director of player personnel for Baylor University this past season.

Before that, he was an offensive analyst for Michigan State during the 2022 offseason after coaching wide receivers for McNeese State from 2020-21. He was also an offensive analyst for LSU from 2015-2019, including the Tigers' 15-0 National Championship team with Joe Burrow.

His duties for the Cardinals have yet to be announced.