Blaine Gautier Added To Coaching Staff As Bidwill Fellow

Former college QB has coached at LSU, Baylor, McNeese State, Michigan State

Mar 16, 2023
Blaine Gautier, a one-time QB for the University of Louisiana, is the Cardinals' newest Bill Bidwill Fellow.
The Cardinals have added a new coach, with Blaine Gautier coming to Arizona as the franchise's latest recipient of the Bill Bidwill Coaching Fellowship.

Gautier, who played quarterback for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 2009-12, was the associate director of player personnel for Baylor University this past season.

Before that, he was an offensive analyst for Michigan State during the 2022 offseason after coaching wide receivers for McNeese State from 2020-21. He was also an offensive analyst for LSU from 2015-2019, including the Tigers' 15-0 National Championship team with Joe Burrow.

His duties for the Cardinals have yet to be announced.

Gautier is the sixth Bidwill fellow since the program was created in 2015. Meant to increase diversity and additional opportunity for minorities, the previous fellow -- Connor Senger -- was hired on Jonathan Gannon's staff as an offensive quality control coach. Three of the previous four fellows went on to full-time assistant coach roles: two with the Cardinals and one on the NCAA level.

