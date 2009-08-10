Boldin Up On Blocks

Anquan Boldin's reason for sitting this morning? "Maintenance." I don't know if that's in the NFL's athletic trainers's guide, but it's also seems like good news that it obviously isn't anything of note. Two other quick injury notes: T Elliot Vallejo is on crutches after dislocating his kneecap, but he said doctors are talking in terms of weeks and not months, which he sees as a good sign. And watching RB Beanie Wells try and jog up field when the team was switching ends during team work this morning, he still doesn't look like he's very close to running hard. I am sure we'll get updates when coach Ken Whisenhunt comes to speak to the media in a bit.