Boldin Waits To See



Wide receiver Anquan Boldin will likely be a game-day decision Sunday thanks to an ankle sprain suffered in Seattle.





The will-he-or-won't-he question surrounding wide receiver Anquan Boldin for the Cards' upcoming "Sunday Night Football" appearance against the Giants isn't going to fade anytime soon.



Boldin said Wednesday his status is "up in the air right now" and "probably a game-time decision" when it comes to his right ankle sprain. Boldin did not practice Wednesday.



Boldin did say he never had any significant swelling and echoed what coach Ken Whisenhunt said after the Seattle game, that Boldin could have continued playing in the game had the Cards needed him to do so.



Boldin had a significant impact the last time the Cards faced the Giants, last season at University of Phoenix Stadium. Boldin finished with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in what eventually became a 37-29 loss. The Cards are hoping to be able to throw the ball against New York again, especially after watching the Saints have success through the air against the Giants last weekend.



Steve Breaston would slide into the No. 2 role if Boldin can't go, but Boldin has yet to miss a game this season. He played the season opener despite a much worse hamstring injury. In the four games since, Boldin has piled up 27 receptions.



"He's further along than I thought he would be," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "With those ankles, you never know."



That, in the end, is how Boldin is looking at it as well.



"I'm just taking it one day at a time," Boldin said.



MANNING INSIDE INFO



Giants quarterback Eli Manning has a chance at some first-hand reconnaissance on the Cards' defense, given that brother Peyton just faced the Cards Sept. 27. And Eli acknowledged it will be a subject they address.



"That will come up a little bit and (I'll) just get a feel of his notes and what-not," Eli said. "We talk a little bit. We have two different styles of offense. I watched the game. You just try to get his take on things."



Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner joking pleaded, "Peyton, don't do that." But then Warner pointed out that it really shouldn't have an impact.



"I think you come to realize in this business that everybody does their own thing and good teams do their things well," Warner said. "It's not so much a copycat league as much as, 'Let's do what we do.' That's how you win, get good at what you do. I am sure they are talking and I am sure Eli may have some input into what (the Giants) do, but again, that's what makes Eli so special, he doesn't try to be somebody he isn't, and he doesn't try to play outside their offense."



INJURY UPDATE



Aside from Boldin, tight end Stephen Spach also sat out with his bad ankle, but Whisenhunt said Spach too is making a quicker-than-expected recovery. Running back Beanie Wells was limited with a sore hip, while Breaston continues to be limited with his knee.



For the Giants, it was notable that starting right tackle Kareem McKenzie, who was expected to be out with a bad groin, was still able to practice on a limited basis Tuesday. If McKenzie can start against the Cards, New York will have the its starting offensive line together for the 39th straight game. The Cards' line will start together (including playoffs) for the 26th straight time Sunday.



STAT CHANGE



Defensive end Calais Campbell was awarded half of the initial sack on Matt Hasselbeck in Sunday's game. Hasselbeck fumbled the ball away on the play. Clark Haggans, who originally was credited with the full sack, kept a half.



That gives Campbell two sacks on the year, and Haggans 1½.







