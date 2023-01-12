Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

The rebuild, or reset, or whatever you want to call what the Cardinals have begun since closing the 2022 season in San Francisco, will have multiple steps.
For now, that means hiring a new general manager, and a new coach. It will trickle down from there when it comes to both the team's personnel department and the coaching staff.
"There are teams that have been down a few years ago that have flipped around and now are in the playoffs, so I feel like we can be a quick turnaround," owner Michael Bidwill said. "We've got to get the right head coach, the right general manager, and we can do that."
But the roster and the guys on it are what ultimately win games, and to say the Cardinals' roster is in flux is an understatement. In part because of so many injuries this season, the Cardinals have a whopping 39 players who aren't under contract for next season, 33 of them unrestricted free agents.
"Our record (was) terrible but when you look at the talent on this team, we've got a lot of talent," Bidwill said. "We've just got to make sure that they're all playing together."
With the season coming to a close, azcardinals.com writer Darren Urban gives his personal take on the majority of the Cardinals' roster heading into the offseason. UFA is unrestricted free agent. RFA is restricted free agent (and whose movement can be controlled with a tender offer, which gives right of first refusal). ERFA is exclusive rights, meaning a player must accept a tender offer.
Free agency figures to play a big role in how the roster evolves for next season, given all the free-agents-to-be. Comments are for today and the future for any particular player is fluid.
|QUARTERBACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|David Blough
|*RFA*
|Showed that he could work as a reserve next season
|Colt McCoy
|2023
|Makes sense as Murray backup, but do Cards see him as Murray stand-in early in season?
|Trace McSorley
|*UFA*
|Was passed by Blough on depth chart
|Kyler Murray
|2029
|Everyone waits to see when he will be back and playing
|RUNNING BACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Corey Clement
|*UFA*
|Was helpful once Eno was cut, and makes sense to have as offseason unfolds
|James Conner
|2024
|Again a workhorse. Brings a desire and physical attitude every team needs
|Keaontay Ingram
|2025
|Will face a big offseason of learning game, earning No. 2 spot behind Conner
|Darrel Williams
|*UFA*
|Was a solid No. 2 before injury; Figures to try to find better money/opportunity elsewhere
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Robbie Anderson
|2023
|Never fit in and $12 million cap hit in 2023 means decision is coming
|Andre Baccellia
|*ERFA*
|Whether it is roster or practice squad, Cardinals keep bringing him back
|Marquise Brown
|2023
|Was solid, but didn't play enough with D-Hop, or Kyler for that matter
|Pharoh Cooper
|*UFA*
|Still is an impressive return guy
|Greg Dortch
|*ERFA*
|Emerged as a guy who can make some plays when he gets the chance
|A.J. Green
|*UFA*
|Retirement seems the likely next step
|DeAndre Hopkins
|2024
|Played well when he played, but after suspension and sitting last two, D-Hop needs reset
|Rondale Moore
|2024
|Has talent, no question. But has to find a way to stay on the field
|Antoine Wesley
|*RFA*
|Lost year after training camp injury and subsequent setback
|TIGHT ENDS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Stephen Anderson
|*UFA*
|Helped on special teams, will face competition if brought back
|Zach Ertz
|2024
|Like Kyler, team waiting to see what he looks like post-ACL tear
|Trey McBride
|2025
|Finally started looking like a second-round draft pick late in season
|Benhard Seikovits
|Signed futures contract
|Was much better than as a rookie, but eventually, has to be good enough to be in NFL
|Maxx Williams
|*UFA*
|Physically, he isn't the same, but he is important in locker room, and still can serve a role
|OFFENSIVE LINE
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Kelvin Beachum (T)
|*UFA*
|Great in community, locker room; does JJones have chance to supplant him?
|Rashaad Coward (G/T)
|*UFA*
|Was a fill-in piece with all the injuries
|Cody Ford (G/T)
|*UFA*
|Had a chance to earn starting job but could not
|Max Garcia (G/C)
|*UFA*
|Ended up back on the field as injuries ravaged line
|Sean Harlow (C/G)
|*UFA*
|Couldn't take advantage of opening at center
|Will Hernandez (G)
|*UFA*
|Would think there's chance to bring him back, compete for starting role
|Rodney Hudson (C)
|2023
|Looks like retirement he had already considered is inevitable
|Marquis Hayes (G)
|2025
|Lost rookie year to injury but coaches like his mentality
|D.J. Humphries (T)
|2025
|Got a contract extension but back injury made it a lost year
|Josh Jones (T)
|2023
|Solid as Hump fill-in. Can he play right tackle? Left guard?
|Josh Miles (T)
|*UFA*
|Lost year with injury and his time might be over
|Billy Price (C)
|*UFA*
|Saved Cardinals with Hudson injuries; status may depend on other moves
|Justin Pugh (G)
|*UFA*
|Talked retirement last year and may finally make that call
|Lecitus Smith (G/C)
|2025
|Rookie got a little time but was mysterious healthy scratch in finale
|DEFENSIVE LINE
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Zach Allen
|*UFA*
|Blossomed and the Cardinals really need to re-sign him
|Michael Dogbe
|*UFA*
|He's on the roster, off the roster, practice squad -- but he's there if needed
|Leki Fotu
|2023
|Played a ton but likely best suited in a reserve role
|Trysten Hill
|*UFA*
|Since the Cardinals need bodies, he could come back
|Rashard Lawrence
|2023
|Played well when he played. But he is hurt far too often
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|*ERFA*
|Low-key was solid for the Cardinals this season
|J.J. Watt
|*UFA*
|Heading into retirement with a flourish
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Victor Dimukeje
|2024
|Seemed to be making progress but playing time was up and down
|Dennis Gardeck
|2024
|Remains key special teams player
|Markus Golden
|2023
|Missed preseason with injury and never really got going
|Jesse Luketa
|2023
|Will battle for reserve role next season
|Myjai Sanders
|2025
|Flashed quite a bit, but needs to take giant strides to be what Cardinals need in '23
|Cameron Thomas
|2025
|Another rookie that had some good moments but needs to take big step
|INSIDE LINEBACKERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Zaven Collins
|2024
|Became pretty solid every-down linebacker in Year 2
|Kamu Grugier-Hill
|*UFA*
|Helped on special teams after signing late
|Ben Niemann
|*UFA*
|Was surprisingly steady in his defensive role
|Isaiah Simmons
|2023
|Lots of splash plays. Still more divots than Cardinals want, but progress is there
|Ezekiel Turner
|*UFA*
|Remains a special teams glue guy
|Tanner Vallejo
|*UFA*
|Another player who probably ended up playing more than expected
|Nick Vigil
|*UFA*
|Injury torpedoed this free-agent signing
|CORNERBACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Antonio Hamilton
|*UFA*
|Was a steady starter after bouncing around for seven seasons
|Josh Jackson
|*UFA*
|Was an injury fill-in late
|Christian Matthew
|2025
|Raw but got playing time and if he can grow he will have opportunity in this secondary
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|*UFA*
|Big question: Does he re-sign, or does another team offer big bucks?
|Jace Whittaker
|*ERFA*
|The Cardinals keep calling him every time they are short at corner
|Marco Wilson
|2024
|He's developing. Was solid the second half of the season
|SAFETIES
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Budda Baker
|2024
|Heart and soul of defense and a "Hard Knocks" star now too
|Chris Banjo
|*UFA*
|Was there when the Cardinals needed to bring him back
|Jalen Thompson
|2025
|Lone defensive player to start every game
|Charles Washington
|*UFA*
|Still a factor on special teams
|SPECIALISTS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Aaron Brewer
|*UFA*
|Got injured late but remains steady as ever
|Andy Lee
|*UFA*
|At some point, Cards will move on, but that might not be yet
|Matt Prater
|*UFA*
|Got hot late drilling 50-plus yarders; if he can stay healthy still a weapon