Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

The rebuild, or reset, or whatever you want to call what the Cardinals have begun since closing the 2022 season in San Francisco, will have multiple steps.

For now, that means hiring a new general manager, and a new coach. It will trickle down from there when it comes to both the team's personnel department and the coaching staff.

"There are teams that have been down a few years ago that have flipped around and now are in the playoffs, so I feel like we can be a quick turnaround," owner Michael Bidwill said. "We've got to get the right head coach, the right general manager, and we can do that."

But the roster and the guys on it are what ultimately win games, and to say the Cardinals' roster is in flux is an understatement. In part because of so many injuries this season, the Cardinals have a whopping 39 players who aren't under contract for next season, 33 of them unrestricted free agents.