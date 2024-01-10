Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2023

At this time last year, there was a lot of uncertainty around the Cardinals, then without a GM, without a coach, and with a quarterback facing months of rehab on a serious injury.

The win-loss record ultimately ended the same, but the organization's place is vastly different, with GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon handcrafting the first version of their vision into a team that generates optimism -- as long as the arc they set in motion continues on the same path.

"The roster will be different every year, and there'll be a new team," Gannon said the day after the season. "I told them (Monday) that you've got to start from scratch and that's what we're going to do in the offseason, when they get back in the building and then in training camp -- all that stuff. I think we have a lot of guys that can play winning football and impact the game in a positive way."

It's well know the Cardinals are loaded in the draft, with six picks in the first three rounds and 11 overall, including the fourth overall. That's what Ossenfort will use to upgrade the roster, although first comes free agency. The Cardinals only have 17 unrestricted free agents, and some (Marlon Mack, Rashad Fenton, Pat Elflein) spent the season on IR and are unlikely to return.