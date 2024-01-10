Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2023

At this time last year, there was a lot of uncertainty around the Cardinals, then without a GM, without a coach, and with a quarterback facing months of rehab on a serious injury.
The win-loss record ultimately ended the same, but the organization's place is vastly different, with GM Monti Ossenfort and coach Jonathan Gannon handcrafting the first version of their vision into a team that generates optimism -- as long as the arc they set in motion continues on the same path.
"The roster will be different every year, and there'll be a new team," Gannon said the day after the season. "I told them (Monday) that you've got to start from scratch and that's what we're going to do in the offseason, when they get back in the building and then in training camp -- all that stuff. I think we have a lot of guys that can play winning football and impact the game in a positive way."
It's well know the Cardinals are loaded in the draft, with six picks in the first three rounds and 11 overall, including the fourth overall. That's what Ossenfort will use to upgrade the roster, although first comes free agency. The Cardinals only have 17 unrestricted free agents, and some (Marlon Mack, Rashad Fenton, Pat Elflein) spent the season on IR and are unlikely to return.
But the Cardinals, per overthecap.com, are projected to have about $51 million in salary cap space and will have the chance to add a key piece or two in March, helping them set up what they will want/need to do in the draft.
With the season coming to a close, azcardinals.com writer Darren Urban gives his personal take on the majority of the Cardinals' roster heading into the offseason. UFA is unrestricted free agent. RFA is restricted free agent (and whose movement can be controlled with a tender offer, which gives right of first refusal). ERFA is exclusive rights, meaning a player must accept a tender offer.
Free agency always plays a big role in how the roster evolves for next season, given the free-agents-to-be. Comments are for today and the future for any particular player is fluid.
|QUARTERBACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Kyler Murray
|2029
|QB1 showed significant progress after ACL return
|Clayton Tune
|2026
|Needs to keep improving; will be interesting to see what other QBs are signed
|RUNNING BACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Michael Carter
|2024
|Showed to be valuable waiver claim in tandem with Conner
|James Conner
|2024
|Huge production on field and as heart and soul of team
|Emari Demercado
|2025
|Rookie carved out role as quality third-down back
|Tony Jones
|Signed futures contract
|Provides veteran body that will fight for role
|WIDE RECEIVERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Andre Baccellia
|Signed futures contract
|The break-glass-in-emergency wideout
|Marquise Brown
|*UFA*
|Possible return, but market will dictate where Hollywood goes
|Greg Dortch
|*ERFA*
|He gets a chance, he makes plays
|Michael Wilson
|2026
|Had injuries and drought, but showed serious potential
|Rondale Moore
|2024
|Found a role as both receiver and "running back"
|TIGHT ENDS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Geoff Swaim
|*UFA*
|Smart veteran who could return, embraced block-first role
|Trey McBride
|2025
|This close to stardom
|Benhard Seikovits
|Signed futures contract
|The international piece will stay on his Cardinals journey
|Elijah Higgins
|2026
|Former receiver showed pass-catching promise
|Blake Whiteheart
|2024
|Will have to battle all the young tight ends for a spot
|Trevor Vokolek
|2024
|Huge rookie may be a younger version of Swaim
|OFFENSIVE LINE
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Kelvin Beachum (T)
|2024
|Probably would prefer to start, but veteran still helps as fill-in and in locker room
|Trystan Colon (G/C)
|*UFA*
|Got time at left guard but could have interest on open market
|Dennis Daley (G)
|2024
|Had a chance to start but was inactive down the stretch
|Hjalte Froholdt (C)
|2024
|Was pleasant surprise as starter and showed athleticism
|Jon Gaines (C)
|2026
|Lost rookie year to knee injury
|Marquis Hayes (G)
|Signed futures contract
|Former Keim draft pick that will try to earn role
|Will Hernandez (G)
|2024
|Quietly had strong season
|D.J. Humphries (T)
|2025
|ACL injury throws future in flux
|Keith Ismael (G/C)
|*RFA*
|Didn't see a lot of time after joining team
|Paris Johnson Jr. (T)
|2026
|Played every snap as a rookie and has a bright future
|Carter O'Donnell (G)
|*ERFA*
|Got some time but will have to work for roster spot
|Elijah Wilkinson (G)
|*UFA*
|Left guard starter much of season but Cards will look to upgrade
|DEFENSIVE LINE
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|L.J. Collier
|*UFA*
|Was trying to make it on prove-it deal - then season was wiped out with injury
|Leki Fotu
|*UFA*
|The last remaining member of the 2020 draft class could leave
|Phil Hoskins
|2024
|Was starting by season's end despite not signing - to practice squad - until October
|Naquan Jones
|2024
|Another late addition who was forced into lineup due to injuries
|Jonathan Ledbetter
|*RFA*
|Great in locker room, helps on field but now dealing with ACL injury
|Roy Lopez
|2024
|Valley native provided crucial help after all the injuries
|Ben Stille
|2024
|The Cardinals got him to the roster at the end of the season, so he's wanted
|Dante Stills
|2026
|Sixth-round pick has chance to develop into front-line player
|Carlos Watkins
|*UFA*
|Like Collier, injury derailed prove-it season
|OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Zaven Collins
|2024
|In his first year as an OLB, was PFF's highest-graded Cardinal on defense
|Victor Dimukeje
|2024
|Found a role in the rotation of the new defense
|Dennis Gardeck
|2024
|Came out hot playing edge but production didn't hold up; remains key on special teams
|Jesse Luketa
|*ERFA*
|Played OLB, FB, ST and his car famously broke down
|BJ Ojulari
|2026
|Playing time kept increasing and team will rely on him in 2024
|Tyreke Smith
|2024
|Cardinals trying to see what he might be
|Cameron Thomas
|2025
|Ended up inactive the last two games of season
|INSIDE LINEBACKERS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Krys Barnes
|*UFA*
|Cardinals were fortunate to sign a third veteran since injuries took down White, Woods
|Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|2024
|Late-season addition for special teams
|Trevor Nowaske
|2024
|Waiver pickup will be evaluated in offseason
|Owen Pappoe
|2026
|Rookie got a chance to play significant time in final month
|Ezekiel Turner
|*UFA*
|Keeps turning special teams value into contracts
|Kyzir White
|2024
|Was a good player and leader; defense suffered when injury ended season
|Josh Woods
|*UFA*
|Good in locker room and special teams, tried to upgrade his role on defense
|CORNERBACKS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Antonio Hamilton
|*UFA*
|The lone CB vet, was by far their best at the position
|Bobby Price
|*UFA*
|Shined on special teams
|Kei'Trel Clark
|2026
|Started early, no defensive snaps late as rookie still had much to learn
|Garrett Williams
|2026
|Rookie was the guy the Cardinals want to groom as slot CB
|Starling Thomas V
|2025
|Another rookie who got a bunch of starts to flatten future learning curve
|Divaad Wilson
|2024
|Yet another rookie Cardinals want to evaluate this offseason
|SAFETIES
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Budda Baker
|2024
|Toughest season, without splash plays, but still was impactful leader
|Andre Chachere
|2024
|When needed, he jumped into the lineup with his Nick Rallis familiarity
|Jalen Thompson
|2025
|Had excellent season as both safety and slot but continues to be under radar
|Joey Blount
|2024
|Special teams ace and got first NFL INT to close out Eagles
|Qwuantrezz Knight
|2024
|Interesting personality who will vie for role next season
|SPECIALISTS
|SIGNED THROUGH
|COMMENT
|Aaron Brewer (LS)
|*UFA*
|Ended up doing the job again in his 13th season
|Blake Gillikin (P)
|*UFA*
|Set franchise record with 50.6 yards a punt
|Matt Prater (K)
|2024
|Forget finale; was excellent weapon and nearly automatic from long range
|Matt Hembrough (LS)
|2025
|Rookie was on IR all year but there is a reason Cardinals kept him around