Brett Hundley Addition Gives Cardinals New Backup Quarterback

After releasing Mike Glennon last week, the Cardinals needed a backup quarterback, and Brett Hundley was their solution.

It was the solution Hundley wanted as well.

The Cards officially signed Hundley Thursday to a one-year deal, worth a reported $1.88 million, and got a QB who not only has a relationship with starter Josh Rosen – they were the back-to-back starting quarterbacks at UCLA before each got to the NFL – but also is in love with the idea of playing in new coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

“That’s first and foremost,” Hundley said. “The offense fits me. It’s something I’ve been wanting to play in for a long time.

“Not only to play in this offense, but to play with the Packers for three years, learn that offense, to play with Seattle last year and learn that offense, all the knowledge I’ve gained, to finally come back and play in this offense knowing everything else I know? I can’t wait.”

Hundley, who turns 26 in June, is from the Valley, playing at Chandler High School -- just a few miles from the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe.

Coming home was certainly a draw – “It was an awesome opportunity to be back here,” he said – but for a man who played in Noel Mazzone’s spread offense in college, Kingsbury is intriguing.

His relationship with Rosen is good, with the two just talking Wednesday. “That’s my dawg,” Hundley said. But whether it is Rosen on the depth chart or the Cardinals deciding to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the draft, Hundley insisted he isn’t going into the situation assuming he’ll be a backup quarterback.

“Wherever I go, whatever the situation, even in Green Bay, even in Seattle, my job is to compete,” Hundley said. “Try to be on the field as much as possible, try and get the starting role. That doesn’t change no matter where I am at, whoever I’m going again. Even Aaron (Rodgers). That’s what you want. You don’t want someone to come in expecting to be second or third. You don’t play the game for that. I don’t play the game for that.”

Besides Rosen and Hundley, the Cardinals also have Charles Kanoff, a 2018 undrafted rookie, on the quarterback depth chart.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2015, Hundley appeared in two games in 2016 and then 11 games in 2017, starting nine when Aaron Rodgers got hurt. He completed 194 passes in 326 attempts for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with Green Bay. He also worked with Cardinals new passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tom Clements for his first two years in Green Bay.