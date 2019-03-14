Thursday, Mar 14, 2019 02:55 PM

Brett Hundley Addition Gives Cardinals New Backup Quarterback

New Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley meets the media on Thursday.
Photo by Arizona Cardinals
After releasing Mike Glennon last week, the Cardinals needed a backup quarterback, and Brett Hundley was their solution.

It was the solution Hundley wanted as well.

The Cards officially signed Hundley Thursday to a one-year deal, worth a reported $1.88 million, and got a QB who not only has a relationship with starter Josh Rosen – they were the back-to-back starting quarterbacks at UCLA before each got to the NFL – but also is in love with the idea of playing in new coach Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

“That’s first and foremost,” Hundley said. “The offense fits me. It’s something I’ve been wanting to play in for a long time.

“Not only to play in this offense, but to play with the Packers for three years, learn that offense, to play with Seattle last year and learn that offense, all the knowledge I’ve gained, to finally come back and play in this offense knowing everything else I know? I can’t wait.”

Hundley, who turns 26 in June, is from the Valley, playing at Chandler High School -- just a few miles from the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe.

Coming home was certainly a draw – “It was an awesome opportunity to be back here,” he said – but for a man who played in Noel Mazzone’s spread offense in college, Kingsbury is intriguing.

His relationship with Rosen is good, with the two just talking Wednesday. “That’s my dawg,” Hundley said. But whether it is Rosen on the depth chart or the Cardinals deciding to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in the draft, Hundley insisted he isn’t going into the situation assuming he’ll be a backup quarterback.

“Wherever I go, whatever the situation, even in Green Bay, even in Seattle, my job is to compete,” Hundley said. “Try to be on the field as much as possible, try and get the starting role. That doesn’t change no matter where I am at, whoever I’m going again. Even Aaron (Rodgers). That’s what you want. You don’t want someone to come in expecting to be second or third. You don’t play the game for that. I don’t play the game for that.”

Besides Rosen and Hundley, the Cardinals also have Charles Kanoff, a 2018 undrafted rookie, on the quarterback depth chart.

A fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2015, Hundley appeared in two games in 2016 and then 11 games in 2017, starting nine when Aaron Rodgers got hurt. He completed 194 passes in 326 attempts for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions with Green Bay. He also worked with Cardinals new passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tom Clements for his first two years in Green Bay.

Hundley was dealt to Seattle in 2018 for a sixth-round draft pick to back up Russell Wilson. He did not appear in a game for the Seahawks before becoming a free agent.

Free Agent Addition: Brett Hundley

Images of the quarterback, who agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley (7) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 17

Photo by Michael Ainsworth/AP/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws a pass during warm ups before an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
2 / 17

Photo by Michael Ainsworth/AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley (7) and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walk out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Los Angeles.
3 / 17

Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley warms up before a NFC wild-card NFL football game, against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.
4 / 17

Photo by Michael Ainsworth/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. The Packers won 27-21 in overtime.
5 / 17

Photo by David Richard/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) runs the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 17

Photo by Ryan Kang/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) scrabbles against the Cleveland Browns in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland.
7 / 17

Photo by Ron Schwane/AP
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley celebrates after running for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
8 / 17

Photo by Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 17

Photo by Ben Margot/AP
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) talks with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brett Hundley (7) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz.
10 / 17

Photo by Rick Scuteri/AP
Green Bay Packers' Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers and Brett Hundley throw during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
11 / 17

Photo by Morry Gash/AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and quarterback Brett Hundley (7) fist pump in the tunnel prior to a week 2 NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 in Chicago.
12 / 17

Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/AP
UCLA quarterback Brett Hundley (17) throws against Arizona State during the second half of an NCAA College football game, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2012, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
13 / 17

Photo by Matt York/AP
Green Bay Packers' Brett Hundley runs for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis.
14 / 17

Photo by Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley reacts after defeating the Cleveland Browns 27-21 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland.
15 / 17

Photo by Ron Schwane/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) takes the field during introductions prior to an NFL football game on Saturday, December 23, 2017 in Green Bay.
16 / 17

Photo by Todd Rosenberg/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) avoids Cleveland Browns inside linebacker James Burgess (52) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland.
17 / 17

Photo by Ron Schwane/AP

