Brophy's Molander Named High School Coach of the Week

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has named Brophy's Scooter Molander as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfley and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.

Molander and his Broncos improved to 3-1 with a 29-27 victory last Thursday night against Mesa Mountain View. The Broncos held off a furious second half comeback attempt by the Mountain Lions and handed Mountain View their first loss of the season.

The award will be presented to Molander and the Brophy Broncos football team on Friday, September 28 at 9:55 a.m. at the school's morning pep rally (4701 N. Central, Phoenix). The Broncos will host Mesa High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals 13-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $1,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus, team mascot Big Red, and Cardinals cheerleaders will present the award.