Bruce Arians Shrugs Off Steelers' Reunion

himself. But the quarterback also believes Arians is focused on the current Cardinals and the chance to go 5-1. The Steelers are not only 3-2, but the Cardinals want to continue the road momentum they have built.

That little extra isn't going anywhere, though.

"If you take it from a player's perspective, think about a team that cut you, that got rid of you, it's going to be something when you go back to that team," said new Cardinals linebacker Dwight Freeney, who played for the Colts when Arians first arrived post-Steelers. "Just a little bit. You may not admit it, but there's something in there somewhere deep, where you're like, 'I've got to get these guys.' He may never admit it, but I do feel like there is a little something there."

Said Cardinals president Michael Bidwill on Arizona Sports 98.7, "He wants to make a statement."

The man who replaced Arians as Pittsburgh offensive coordinator is coincidentally a former Cardinals coach: Todd Haley.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin spent five years coaching with Arians in Pittsburgh, also leaving after the 2011 season. The trip back to Pittsburgh is about seeing old friends, and playing a game, Goodwin said. It's the same for Arians.

Arians had been in Pittsburgh eight seasons, and had grown close to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who isn't expected to play because of a knee injury, said Arians has done "some pretty good stuff" since leaving the Steelers.

Besides, Tomlin noted, "He's been gone for a long time in football terms."