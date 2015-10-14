Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Bruce Arians Shrugs Off Steelers' Reunion

Players think Cardinals coach does have a "little extra" in his mind playing ex-employer

Oct 14, 2015 at 07:41 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AriansPittdsburghMAIN.jpg


Cardinals coach Bruce Arians (left), in 2011 as Steelers offensive coordinator, next to coach Mike Tomlin.


WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Bruce Arians isn't going to go there now.

His history with the Steelers is just that – history. He's been back to Pittsburgh since the surprising end to his tenure with the team following the 2011 season, albeit a preseason game with the Colts the following year. He became, improbably, a head coach in Arizona, and so far has won 25 of 37 games.

"I've been in both sides of that locker room," Arians said Wednesday. "I went back the year after I left for a preseason game. So yeah, it's just another game on the schedule."

Perhaps that's possible. That doesn't mean he'll convince everyone.

"Knowing him, and how competitive he is, I'm sure he is going to want to come in here and put on a show, seeing how

many people counted him out and wanted him out of here," Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown said.

Arians has many times talked about not being retired but “re-fired” by the Steelers. His contract had run out and it was not renewed. The Steelers announced he was retiring. At that point, Arians thought he probably was headed that way, even if he didn't want to be.

"I wasn't certain of (Arians retiring)," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said. "I knew it was a possibility, but I wasn't certain of that."

Chuck Pagano was hired as the Colts' new head coach, and called Arians to ask him to be the Indianapolis offensive coordinator. When Pagano was diagnosed with cancer, Arians was asked to step in as interim head coach, and did so well in 12 games he was named NFL coach of the year – and he subsequently was hired by the Cardinals.

In truth, that more than anything likely helped sooth any hurt that may still remain.

"I wake up every day and thank Mr. (Art) Rooney for making that change, because these three years would have never happened," Arians said in late July. "I wake up every day and thank God that Chuck is healthy. Those things led to this."

Carson Palmer said there is probably "a little extra" going against a former team, something Palmer understands

himself. But the quarterback also believes Arians is focused on the current Cardinals and the chance to go 5-1. The Steelers are not only 3-2, but the Cardinals want to continue the road momentum they have built.

That little extra isn't going anywhere, though.

"If you take it from a player's perspective, think about a team that cut you, that got rid of you, it's going to be something when you go back to that team," said new Cardinals linebacker Dwight Freeney, who played for the Colts when Arians first arrived post-Steelers. "Just a little bit. You may not admit it, but there's something in there somewhere deep, where you're like, 'I've got to get these guys.' He may never admit it, but I do feel like there is a little something there."

Said Cardinals president Michael Bidwill on Arizona Sports 98.7, "He wants to make a statement."

The man who replaced Arians as Pittsburgh offensive coordinator is coincidentally a former Cardinals coach: Todd Haley.

Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin spent five years coaching with Arians in Pittsburgh, also leaving after the 2011 season. The trip back to Pittsburgh is about seeing old friends, and playing a game, Goodwin said. It's the same for Arians.

Arians had been in Pittsburgh eight seasons, and had grown close to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who isn't expected to play because of a knee injury, said Arians has done "some pretty good stuff" since leaving the Steelers.

Besides, Tomlin noted, "He's been gone for a long time in football terms."

"I think (Arians) has moved past it," Goodwin said. "It's been awhile. In his mind, it is what it is. He's got his own team now, so it's worked out for the better. Otherwise he'd probably still be there."

Cards' first practice at The Greenbrier

Images from the Cardinals' Wednesday practice in West Virginia

Coach Bruce Arians
1 / 22

Coach Bruce Arians

The Cardinals practicing in front of the Sports Performance Center
2 / 22

The Cardinals practicing in front of the Sports Performance Center

P Drew Butler
3 / 22

P Drew Butler

G Jonathan Cooper
4 / 22

G Jonathan Cooper

LB Dwight Freeney
5 / 22

LB Dwight Freeney

WR Michael Floyd
6 / 22

WR Michael Floyd

LB Dwight Freeney
7 / 22

LB Dwight Freeney

QB Carson Palmer throws a warm-up pass
8 / 22

QB Carson Palmer throws a warm-up pass

DT Frostee Rucker
9 / 22

DT Frostee Rucker

LB Markus Golden (left) and TE Darren Fells
10 / 22

LB Markus Golden (left) and TE Darren Fells

WR John Brown
11 / 22

WR John Brown

GM Steve Keim
12 / 22

GM Steve Keim

RB Chris Johnson
13 / 22

RB Chris Johnson

OC Harold Goodwin (left) with C Lyle Sendlein
14 / 22

OC Harold Goodwin (left) with C Lyle Sendlein

S Tyrann Mathieu
15 / 22

S Tyrann Mathieu

Mountains in the backdrop as the Cardinals practice
16 / 22

Mountains in the backdrop as the Cardinals practice

TE Troy Niklas
17 / 22

TE Troy Niklas

QB Carson Palmer
18 / 22

QB Carson Palmer

DE Cory Redding
19 / 22

DE Cory Redding

T Bradley Sowell
20 / 22

T Bradley Sowell

QB Drew Stanton
21 / 22

QB Drew Stanton

LB Dwight Freeney
22 / 22

LB Dwight Freeney

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Second Half To Forget As Cardinals Fall To Rams

Struggles on both sides of ball doom team in 26-9 loss
news

Cardinals Activate Dennis Daley, Elevate Damien Williams

Team gets help on offensive line depth
news

Cardinals Can't Break Down Against Top Rams

Trip to Los Angeles will be a test for secondary and offensive line
news

Folktales: Renaissance Man

Kurt Warner's career was nearly over in Arizona - until he authored his final act
news

Cardinals Try To Stay Strong With Back Half Of Roster

Team has had to utilize players who haven't had consistent NFL snaps
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For Myjai Sanders

Linebacker had been dealing with hand injury since preseason
news

Emari Demercado Homecoming Has Added Importance With Conner Injury

Rookie running back aims to fill void against Rams
news

Kent Somers: Parallels Between 2008 Cardinals And Current Diamondbacks

Like current local baseball team, Super Bowl-bound Cards got hot at right time
news

Cardinals Lose James Conner, Place Him On IR

Running back must miss at least four games after knee injury
news

Josh Woods Confident Cardinals Will Find Way On Defense

Linebacker sees roots of good unit 
news

Cardinals Left Chasing Bengals In Injury-Filled Home Loss

Conner, Thompson go down in 34-20 defeat
news

After James Conner Injury, Emari Demercado Gets The Call

Rookie running back scores first NFL touchdown
Advertising