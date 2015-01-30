Bruce Arians Walks Radio Row

does an appearance on an Atlanta radio station, in part to pump up his offseason charity golf tournament in Georgia that will benefit the Arians Family Foundation.

Sometimes, it was more than that. Arians went on CBS Sports Radio, where one of the co-hosts was former Giants running back Tiki Barber – whom Arians used to babysit, along with twin brother Ronde, when they were infants. Arians was a college roommate of Barber's father.

When it was noted Tiki had known Arians his whole life, Barber piped up. "It's really that he's known me, because he was in existence and I was born into his life."

Along the way, it was handshakes and hugs for many fellow NFL types. A short conversation with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. A quick embrace for Texans running back Arian Foster. As Arians was leaving the Sirius NFL radio area, he and 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin shared a hello – before Arians drew a smile from the ex-Cardinal when he told Boldin he should "come on back."

Arians said his plan is to take some more down time after early week announcements next week towards the holes in his defensive coaching staff. This week, it's time to celebrate the Super Bowl and talk about the season completed to the NFL world that has descended on the Valley.

It would have been better to be doing interviews as the coach of the NFC champion this week, but Arians can live with this life.

At one point, Arians is asked about the attitude he carries around, that certain strut that has made him a fan favorite. Again, Arians grins.

"Where I grew up, York, Pennsylvania, you were known for your walk," Arians said. "You knew who was coming down the street by the way they would walk."