Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Bruce Arians Walks Radio Row

Cardinals coach makes his presence felt as NFL world encompasses his city

Jan 30, 2015 at 08:16 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Arians walks Radio Row

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians does interviews on Friday before the Super Bowl

Bruce Arians on the mic
1 / 17

Bruce Arians on the mic

Arians-Arian: Bruce says hellow to Texans running back Foster
2 / 17

Arians-Arian: Bruce says hellow to Texans running back Foster

Happy to do an interview
3 / 17

Happy to do an interview

Arians talks with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw
4 / 17

Arians talks with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw

Arians and Sirius host Adam Schein
5 / 17

Arians and Sirius host Adam Schein

Arians talks on CBS Sports radio
6 / 17

Arians talks on CBS Sports radio

Arians and Ron Wolfley talking on the "Doug and Wolf" show
7 / 17

Arians and Ron Wolfley talking on the "Doug and Wolf" show

Arians and "The Drive" co-host Mike Jurecki
8 / 17

Arians and "The Drive" co-host Mike Jurecki

Arians does a spot for NFL Network
9 / 17

Arians does a spot for NFL Network

Arians interviewed by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk
10 / 17

Arians interviewed by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk

Arians says hi to Anquan Boldin
11 / 17

Arians says hi to Anquan Boldin

Arians on set with Jim Rome
12 / 17

Arians on set with Jim Rome

Double vision of Arians on Pro Football Talk
13 / 17

Double vision of Arians on Pro Football Talk

Arians greets Tiki Barber
14 / 17

Arians greets Tiki Barber

Arians signs footballs for Sirius
15 / 17

Arians signs footballs for Sirius

Arians shakes hands with Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater
16 / 17

Arians shakes hands with Hall of Fame offensive lineman Jackie Slater

Arians and Tiki Barber
17 / 17

Arians and Tiki Barber

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3


Bruce Arians sat down right around 8:45 a.m. Friday morning for his first interview of what would become a more than two-hour stretch on the Super Bowl's Radio Row.

He was 15 minutes early to Arizona Sports 98.7's "Doug and Wolf Show," and broke into a grin when co-host Ron Wolfley noted the Cardinals' coach arrival.

"I'm so excited, I couldn't wait to get here," Arians said.

Sure, the arrival had more to do with lighter-than-expected traffic downtown, but still, this wasn't an assignment Arians dreaded.

He could have. Thursday night, Arians attended a Super Bowl party given by the Cardinals, which featured a mini-concert by

country music star/"The Voice" judge/Cardinals fan Blake Shelton. Arians and Shelton have become friends, and long after the party was over, Arians, his wife and adult kids were hanging out on Shelton's tour bus with Shelton and wife Miranda Lambert. It stretched Arians' night out to around 2:30 a.m., and yet, here he was.

"I actually really enjoy (the interviews," Arians said. "Everybody has a job to do and the media is great at what they do, and our job is to help them do their job. It's really easy for me.

"I've been doing this a long time, and this isn't my first time being out late, so …"

Arians chuckled again. Even on limited sleep, he's a golden guest, ready with a quip. Much of the day's conversation is basic. For the local stations, it's specifics about the Cardinals. Will Larry Fitzgerald stay in Arizona? ("I'm hoping and praying every day it will happen.") Why stay in-house for a new defensive coordinator? ("I did not want our players to walk in and not know what they were doing the first day.")

Nationally, it's about the season just completed and the program the Cardinals have built (and yes, whether Fitzgerald will stay.) There are questions about the Seahawks and the Super Bowl. Arians also

does an appearance on an Atlanta radio station, in part to pump up his offseason charity golf tournament in Georgia that will benefit the Arians Family Foundation.

Sometimes, it was more than that. Arians went on CBS Sports Radio, where one of the co-hosts was former Giants running back Tiki Barber – whom Arians used to babysit, along with twin brother Ronde, when they were infants. Arians was a college roommate of Barber's father.

When it was noted Tiki had known Arians his whole life, Barber piped up. "It's really that he's known me, because he was in existence and I was born into his life."

Along the way, it was handshakes and hugs for many fellow NFL types. A short conversation with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. A quick embrace for Texans running back Arian Foster. As Arians was leaving the Sirius NFL radio area, he and 49ers receiver Anquan Boldin shared a hello – before Arians drew a smile from the ex-Cardinal when he told Boldin he should "come on back."

Arians said his plan is to take some more down time after early week announcements next week towards the holes in his defensive coaching staff. This week, it's time to celebrate the Super Bowl and talk about the season completed to the NFL world that has descended on the Valley.

It would have been better to be doing interviews as the coach of the NFC champion this week, but Arians can live with this life.

At one point, Arians is asked about the attitude he carries around, that certain strut that has made him a fan favorite. Again, Arians grins.

"Where I grew up, York, Pennsylvania, you were known for your walk," Arians said. "You knew who was coming down the street by the way they would walk."


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Elevate Jace Whittaker, Andre Baccellia Against Rams

Practice-squad callups each played roles in Raiders win

news

As Usual, Cardinals Have Aaron Donald On Mind For Rams Game

Pugh, Hudson, Hernandez ready to battle best defensive player in NFL

news

How To Watch: Rams vs. Cardinals, Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at the Arizona Cardinals on September 25, 2022.

news

Injury Report: Week 3 Vs. Rams

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Rams

news

Three Big Things: First Rams Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

news

Island Life Intriguing To Byron Murphy Jr.

Cardinals cornerback scheduled to be free agent after season

news

Rashard Lawrence Takes Young Cancer Patient On Top Golf Trip

Cardinals defensive tackle wanted to bring 'a little happiness'

news

On The Run, Kyler Murray Makes A Difference

It's become indisputable that Cardinals QB has to use his legs to make offense go

news

Cardinals, Jay Glazer Lead Mental Health Work With MVP Kickoff Event

MVP (Merging Vets and Players) Association helps ex-military and players

news

Cardinals Re-Sign Devon Kennard To Active Roster

Linebacker had been on practice squad

news

Folktales: The Hyphen Wins A House

The quiet running back goes 102 yards for a touchdown and an unbelievable prize

news

You've Got Mail: Rams Week, Part One

Topics include broken plays, Isaiah Simmons, and Murphy on Adams

Advertising