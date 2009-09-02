Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Bubble Boys Await Fate

Sep 02, 2009 at 10:36 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

090209-bubble-boys-await-fate.jpg

Safety Matt Ware is one of the players fighting for a roster spot for the Cardinals with final cuts looming at the end of the week.

DENVER -- Matt Ware has played in two Super Bowls and spent five seasons learning about the NFL – including the point where he was first cut, as a member of the Eagles in 2006, before latching on with the Cardinals.

The veteran safety sees the numbers and understands this time of year. The Cardinals play their final preseason game against the Broncos Thursday night, and by Friday afternoon, coach Ken Whisenhunt and his staff will have cut another 22 players off the roster. Ware could be one of them. Not that it makes sense to stress the situation.

"Early in my career I worried about it, but not anymore," Ware said. "You've
just got to go out and play. I just put my faith in God that all the cards will fall in place, whether you're here – which is what you're hoping for – or you are auditioning for somebody else."

Whisenhunt had wanted to build up the talent base of his roster since he arrived, and in his third season, he feels it has reached that point. It comes with a downside, however – cutting players that can help the team.

Whisenhunt estimates there are "five or six" players he would normally feel he could release in hopes to bring back to the practice squad who likely won't make it that far. The coach isn't naming names – he said he still hasn't made any final decisions -- but one of those candidates has got to be wide receiver Lance Long. Long is eligible for the practice squad, but the reality that a receiver-starved team like Kansas City, where former Cardinals offensive coordinator Todd Haley is head coach, would be a logical destination.

"Last year I was, I don't want to say lost, but I didn't know how it worked, what was going to happen," Long said. "This year, I have a good feeling. I want to stay with Arizona and I want to do everything possible to stay here, and if things don't work out, I will worry about it then."

Figuring Larry Fitzgerald, Anquan Boldin, Steve Breaston and Jerheme Urban are the Cards' top four wideouts, Long is battling Early Doucet and Sean Morey for what would figure to be two more spots at the most. Morey is a Pro Bowl special teams player and has played well as a receiver in preseason. The oft-injured Doucet has still shown talent and is a former third-round pick. Long is clearly fighting uphill at this point.

Ware's situation is murkier. Assuming the Cards keep nine defensive backs, the locks are starters Adrian Wilson, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Bryant McFadden and Antrel Rolle, along with draft picks Rashad Johnson and Greg Toler. That leaves three spots for Ware, Aaron Francisco – a couple of safeties – and cornerbacks Ralph Brown and Michael Adams. Since Adams can go to the practice squad, the Cards may have some leeway.

There are other positions to figure out, like the mass of tight end candidates, or the inside/outside linebacker mix.

But there are no sure things while Whisenhunt sorts through the players.

"Some of the mistakes now are magnified, because guys know they are on the edge and if they make a mistake in their minds could lead to them not being on the team," Whisenhunt said. "You pull for every one of them and it always gets tough."

Whisenhunt said players can still turn heads in the final preseason game. He acknowledged safety Dennis Keyes likely made the practice squad a year ago because of a late interception return for a touchdown against the Chiefs. A play like that could make a difference in Denver.

"I'm sure there are a lot of guys thinking about it," Ware said. "It's just the preseason, but it matters."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Isaiah Simmons Heads Into Crucial Fourth Season

Linebacker/Defensive back spent most time in secondary in 2022

news

Cardinals Awards For 2022

Budda Baker, James Conner, J.J. Watt top list of honorees

news

As Coaching Search Moves On, Kyler Murray Factor Looms

Whether an offensive or defensive coach, developing quarterback crucial

news

Monti Ossenfort Ready To Take Cardinals For A Spin

Team's new general manager has much on plate, including hiring new coach

news

A New Message For Cardinals: 'Ego Will Not Be Tolerated'

Notes: Hopkins future to be discussed; possibilities of No. 3 draft pick

news

You've Got Mail: The GM Has Arrived

Topics include the No. 3 pick, Hopkins and player input on a coach

news

Cardinals Hire Monti Ossenfort As New General Manager

Has been Titans director of player personnel; coach hire next

news

Super Bowl Surprise For High School Player With Leukemia

Eastmark's Kevin Winegar gets tickets for game next month at State Farm Stadium

news

Depth Of Field: Watt A Year

Exploring the final season of J.J. Watt's NFL career through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Breaking Down The Cardinals' Roster After 2022

Whomever is hired to be new general manager, much work awaits

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': The End For Watt And Kliff

David Blough executes 'Joe Montana,' Hopkins' last words of season

news

Cardinals Reportedly Get Permission To Talk To Sean Payton In Coach Search

Michael Bidwill had said there was 'urgency' in making hires for GM, coach

Advertising