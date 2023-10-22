Budda Baker Makes His Return With Cardinals In Seattle

SEATTLE -- Budda Baker will be back on the field and Garrett Williams will play in his first NFL game in Seattle on Sunday.

So too will tight end Elijah Higgins, who will be active as a bigger pass-catching body with wide receiver Zach Pascal injured.

It doesn't mean the Cardinals are healthy. The secondary is missing Antonio Hamilton and Jalen Thompson, and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was limited all week with a hamstring injury. Williams and fellow rookie Starling Thomas V both could find their way into the mix with Marco Wilson.

On the offensive line, the Cardinals will have a change in the starting five for the first time this season, with left guard Elijah Wilkinson out. Trystan Colon gets the start instead.

The full inactive list:

WR Zach Pascal (neck)

S Qwuantrezz Knight

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin)

S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)

LB Jesse Luketa

OL Carter O'Donnell

OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck)