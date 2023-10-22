Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Budda Baker Makes His Return With Cardinals In Seattle

Garrett Williams set to make NFL debut

Oct 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

AZC_23_GameStatus_Inactives_16x9_Generic

SEATTLE -- Budda Baker will be back on the field and Garrett Williams will play in his first NFL game in Seattle on Sunday.

So too will tight end Elijah Higgins, who will be active as a bigger pass-catching body with wide receiver Zach Pascal injured.

It doesn't mean the Cardinals are healthy. The secondary is missing Antonio Hamilton and Jalen Thompson, and cornerback Kei'Trel Clark was limited all week with a hamstring injury. Williams and fellow rookie Starling Thomas V both could find their way into the mix with Marco Wilson.

On the offensive line, the Cardinals will have a change in the starting five for the first time this season, with left guard Elijah Wilkinson out. Trystan Colon gets the start instead.

The full inactive list:

  • WR Zach Pascal (neck)
  • S Qwuantrezz Knight
  • CB Antonio Hamilton Sr. (groin)
  • S Jalen Thompson (hamstring)
  • LB Jesse Luketa
  • OL Carter O'Donnell
  • OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck)

For the Seahawks, wide receiver DK Metcalf (ribs) is inactive.

Related Content

news

Hollywood Brown Available Against Rams Despite Illness

Linebacker Luketa sits out after practice injury
news

Cardinals Have Will Hernandez For Bengals Game

Thomas to play in first NFL game
news

Hollywood Brown Active For Cardinals Against 49ers

Paris Johnson, also questionable, will play
news

Leki Fotu Returns As Cardinals Announce Inactives Against Cowboys

Dallas missing two starting offensive linemen
news

Budda Baker Inactive For Cardinals Against Giants

Safety suffered hamstring injury in Friday's practice
news

Hollywood Brown, Zach Ertz Both Available For Opener

Cardinals have their starters healthy for Commanders game
news

Inactives: Nine Is Enough For Season Finale

Against 49ers, Cardinals have enough injuries to fill out list
news

Inactives: No DeAndre Hopkins, No Starting Cornerbacks

Hamilton, Wilson to sit against Falcons
news

Inactives: Good News For Cardinals Heading Into Bucs Game

Brown, Beachum, Garcia all playing after injuries
news

Inactives: Top Three Cornerbacks All Sitting Against Broncos

Matthew, Whittaker expected to start for Cardinals
news

Inactives: Still Without Byron Murphy, Rondale Moore

Zach Allen will play against Patriots on Monday night
Advertising